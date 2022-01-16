Ducks Dominate No. 5 USC To Complete Historic Road Sweeps

Next game: Washington State 1/20/2022 | 6.30 pm PAC-12 NETWORKS Oregon Sports Network Jan. 20 (Thu) / 6:30 pm Washington State

THE ANGELS The Oregon men’s basketball team completed a historic road race against back-to-back top-five opponents on Saturday night, leading from start to finish in a dominant 79-69 victory over No. 5 USCat’s Galen Center.

Two days after beating No. 3 UCLA in overtime to secure 700th career win for head coach Dana Altman , the Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12) built a 16-point lead at halftime behind 50.0 percent shots from the field and 47.6 percent from a three-point range to give the Trojans just their second. loss of the season.

Oregon is the first-ever Pac-12 team to make a conference road trip against two top-10-ranked teams, and the Ducks took back-to-back victories over top-five opponents for the first time in program history. games. UO had defeated a top-five conference team on the road just once in its history prior to this weekend, a win over No. 5 UCLA on February 21, 1976.

“We needed a big week,” Altman said. “We know that, and our boys knew that. I’ve been talking about a sense of urgency since the Baylor game; we can’t bury ourselves any further. We still don’t have room for error. We have to bring it every night and that sense of urgency will have to come every night.

“We needed it. We needed something to get us off to a flying start. Three wins on the road this week, and now we’re going home, and we’re going to have our hands full at home. We have to get back and get better. It The exciting thing is I still think we have so much room to grow.”

How it happened: After a hot shooting to beat the Bruins on Thursday, the Ducks picked up where they left off by going 7-of-11 (63.6%) from three-point range and 17-of-30 (56.7%) from the floor in the first half Saturday led by 45-29 at halftime.

Will Richardson led the way with 19 points in the first half as he went 4-for-4 from outside the arc, including a couple of triples in the last three minutes. The Ducks led 32-27 with four minutes left at halftime before ending on a 13-2 run ignited by five consecutive Richardson runs. Erik Williams Jr. made it a 12-point Oregon lead with a steal and an escape dunk, and Richardson hit a three with 44 seconds left before Williams beat the buzzer with a deep three to put Oregon at 16.

De’Vion Harmon joined Richardson in double figures in the first half with 10 points, and N’Faly Dante started the night 3-of-3 from the floor for six runs. The Ducks converted eight USC turnovers into 14 points in the first half.

The Ducks cooled off in the second half as they outscored 40-34, but USC was unable to get closer than nine points as Oregon wrapped up an unprecedented road sweep in Los Angeles.

Back-to-back buckets from Richardson and Dante gave UO the biggest lead of the night with 18 points in the first three minutes of the second half, and a deposit of Jacob Young made it 55-37 a few minutes later. Oregon led 15 with 6:24 to play when USC went on a 6-0 run to make it a nine-run game, but Richardson narrowed the Ducks’ lead to 14 with a pair of free throws and a triple . Oregon led the rest of the way in double digits to round out the upset win.

The Ducks turned 13 total USC turnovers into 22 points that night, and Oregon finished with 15 quick break points.

Who stood out: Richardson powered the Ducks with a career-high 28 points, matching his career-highs for both field goals scored (9) and three-pointers (5). The senior added four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Harmon went 6-of-11 off the field for 16 points, and Dante shot 6-of-7 for 12 points while leading the team with seven boards. Young had eight points and four assists and Williams finished with eight points and three rebounds. Franck Kepnang was tremendously defensive with a career high four blocks.

What it means: After falling to 6-6 with an eight-point loss to No. 1 Baylor on December 18, the Ducks have now won five in a row and are reviving the season after facing back-to-back top-five conference opponents. have beaten the party. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Oregon is the third team ever to beat two AP top-five teams on the road in a span of five days, and the first since Clemson in the 1975-76 season.

“Our guys just play harder,” Altman said. “I wish I could pretend we invented something here, but we just play so much harder than we were. I don’t know if that’s just guys getting together, but the leadership is definitely part of it.” think we play much better because we play harder.

Next one: The Ducks will host Washington State at the Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday, January 20 at 6:30 p.m. PT. The game will air on Pac-12 Network.