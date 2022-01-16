It was never about statistics for Virat Kohli. The cricket ground was a theater of passion

tThe Adelaide Oval is my favorite cricket ground in Australia. You have to be there to understand how beautiful it is. The trees, garden and St Peter’s Cathedral make the Adelaide Oval a very picturesque site indeed. However, on 9 December 2014, on this ground, the picture looked very bleak for the Indian team as they played their first Test in Adelaide. The Indian captain, MS Dhoni, sustained an injury that forced Virat Kohli to drop in suddenly as skipper. India had an inexperienced bowling lineup and by the time Australia finished their first innings they had three centurions in David Warner, Michael Clarke and Steve Smith. The most economical bowler for India in those innings was opener Murli Vijay who bowled 13 overs for 30 odd runs. All the key bowlers were penalized and Australia ended up with a mammoth 517.

This situation could have deflated any new captain, but not Virat Kohli. In response to Australia’s big first innings score, India made a valiant 444 led by its new skipper who made a brilliant 115 of his own. permanent skipper. You can imagine how weak a bowling attack Kohli had at his disposal as both Rohit Sharma and Murli Vijay came bowling in the second innings. Virat chased 364 to win on a course that aided both pace and spin, scoring an incredible 141 in the second innings. It was not the skippers’ fault that India eventually lost by 48 runs. Few skippers have so bravely embarked on their test captaincy. India lost the series 2-0, but a leader with a lion heart was born.

The seeds were sown and four years later, when India toured Australia in 2018-2019, the venue was once again the picturesque Adelaide Oval. Virat didn’t do much with the bat, but he led brilliantly and Indian won the test by a narrow margin of 30 odd runs. By the time the second Test came, Virat was back at his best with a brilliant century, but Australia took the series 1-1. It was in the MCG in the third test that Virat scored a brilliant 82 in the first innings and India went on to take a 2-1 lead. By the time the Fourth Test was played, Virat had argued with such confidence that India beat Australia in the match and the unthinkable happened. India won a test series in Australia.

Beating Australia in two consecutive Test series and beating England in England is no small feat. Virat was able to achieve it because he was a rare Indian skipper who was firmly convinced to pull out all the stops with pace. Under his captaincy, the Indian pace attack became the most feared in the world of cricket. We have to keep in mind that Virat didn’t have the luxury of a reckless opener averaging over 50 in tests, nor a solid mid-range of great players. Yet he turned around about Indias performance in test cricket.

The Kohli era

To understand the captaincy of Virat Kohlis, we have to go back to the era that led to the tie-breaker test at the Gabba in the 1960-1961 series between Australia and the West Indies. There had been some dull draws in the second half of the 1950s and it seemed that test cricket needed a revival in terms of positive cricket. Great captains Richie Benaud and Frank Worrell decided to play positive cricket and go for the win, resulting in an exciting draw. It is with the same spirit that Virat led his side. Few captains have led with such passion as Virat, and the energy he has brought into skipper’s work will be hard to match. While it is true that captaincy in cricket testing is the art of getting the right tactics but it is also the art of lifting the team up with passion. There is no better example of genuine passion than Virat Kohli.

One of the greatest mindsets a test captain can have is not to be afraid of failing. Virat always went forward with the intention of winning without worrying about defeat. This was the most endearing part of his captaincy as he imitated the great Ian Chappell.

Now that the Kohli era as captain has come to an end, it’s a good time to analyze where he stands.

He holds the record for not only the most test appearances as an India captain, but also the most test wins by an Indian captain. There are only three captains in test cricket history who have more wins than Virat. If he had wanted he could have gone on to skipper a couple of home series and certainly beat Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting’s record and maybe Graeme Smith too, but it was never about stats for Virat. To him the cricket ground was a theater to show sincerity and passion and every ounce of emotion he possessed. Perhaps no future Indian captain would celebrate the fall of a rival team wicket as joyfully as Kohli.

Farewell skipper, you have given everything and in doing so you have given us so much joy.

Kush Singh @singhkb is founder, The Cricket Curry Tour Company. Views are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)