Harvey Unga has a real job at hand this spring, summer and fall to find a replacement for the country’s most prolific, points-producing running back, Tyler Alleiger.

Allgeier, the former walk-on, came to Provo like a diamond in the rough and will leave the BYU program as one of the school’s all-time greats. The respect he has received from teammates, coaches and fans is unprecedented.

Bleacher report does Allgeier number 38 in the upcoming NFL draft?, the third running back taken after Michigan’s Kenneth Walker (26th), and Iowas Breece Hall (36th).

Now Unga is all about finding a replacement among Lopini Katoa, Miles Davis, Jackson McChesney, Sione Finau and others. BYU has just signed Christopher Brooks (California) and Houston Heimuli (Stanford) senior transfers.

Unga said he was blessed to have worked and coached Alleiger. Many observers have noticed that Allgeier reminds them of Unga in his playing days. Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record at 1,606 yards, surpassing Luke Staley’s effort in 2001.

It was fun, but his success had a lot to do with the work of the offensive line, wide receivers and everyone breaking down and doing their job, Unga said. He doesn’t score all those touchdowns without those guys.

Unga said he is still trying to figure out who will stand up and how they will be used.

We have guys who have shown a glimpse of what they can do. Tyler has worked very hard to get to where he was on our team. He literally came out of nowhere and made his mark, Unga said, pointing out that hopefully the next guy will do the same, as long as he just steps up.

My job is to coach and develop them.

Asked to describe the personality and vibe of his team room and what drives it, Unga said there’s one word he has on the board, and it’s the foundation of what he asks and wants from everyone in the room.

that word is selflessly.

It sounds weird but selfless; that’s one of the main things we preach in our room is selflessness, Unga said. This game is not won or is about a single man. It’s about everyone doing their part for us.

I always tell our guys that if they do their part, everyone will do theirs and it all comes back. I appreciate that about our room. Everyone is in that idea.

It was the backbone of Allgeiers’ work.

Being selfless is one thing, the other is being versatile (run, block, catch). Whenever someone was called up, they got up and did their part, Unga said. I take pride in making sure we are the best blocking groups in the country whether it be run blocking, pass blocking or catching the ball from the backfield.

I’m working on keeping them from being all one-dimensional ridges. They should be all-purpose backs.

On transfers Brooks and Heimuli, Unga says he is excited about what they bring to the room and the team because they have been at the door, experienced and mature and know how to work.

I love those guys, Unga said. They’re great, great people. Great character guys. I get a good sense of how they are team like guys, in terms of their skills and their challenges and stuff. I am excited for them. I think they both bring a lot to the table. They are really very good.

Chris is a great runner. He does a lot of great things. And for Houston, he has the same, a healthier version of Masen Wake. He is athletic, strong, fast and very smart with a high football IQ. He’s just a good, solid leader.

Unga has just finished his second season as a full-time member of the Kalani Sitakes football staff. As a Cougar player, he set the career record of 3,455 yards in three seasons, averaging 5 yards per carry.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL supplemental draft by the Chicago Bears. A graduate assistant at Sitake in 2016, he has coached running backs, receivers and the offensive line.

He remains humble about his track record as a coach, even with work with Allgeier and Jamaal Williams on his resume.

I’m still learning. I don’t think I’ll ever stop learning, Unga said. It’s so many different things and different nuances in the game that I learned every year, different tricks, but I love it.

I love working and coaching for Kalani and Aaron Roderick and it has been a huge blessing to me and my family. I am grateful that Kalani gave me this opportunity and I have tried to make the most of it and do my best.

Ill continue to learn and grow. There are parts that I still struggle with and try to get to grips with, but I love the job. I like to be around the team and the players and I am grateful for the opportunity.

During an interview with Unga on Friday, he was on his way to a hospital in Salt Lake City to pay his respects to the family of former Utah driver Matt Asiata, whose son Ephraim is fighting for his life after being shot (the suspect is a 14 years old).

The incident killed two of his friends, 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati. All were football players at Hunter High School, and the tragedy has crushed the Polynesian community in Utah.

It kills me, said Unga, a Tongan.

When I saw the names and heard about the whole thing, my heart collapsed and I felt sick to my stomach. I have kids now and just put myself in their shoes, I can’t imagine what they are going through. Just that feeling of helplessness, like there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s killing me.

Speaking of which, the scheduled interview about his job replacing Allgeier suddenly seemed a little insignificant.

It reminds us how precious yet fragile life can be.