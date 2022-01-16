Tennis star Novak Djokovic is deported from Australia after visa ratification

MELBOURNE, Australia An Australian court ruled that Novak Djokovic should be expelled from the country, ending the tennis star’s bid to compete for his 21st Grand Slam title.

The ruling ends a saga that has left the world’s top-ranked male tennis player in a legal and diplomatic row, fueling debate over Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Three federal court judges on Sunday confirmed the decision by Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke to revoke the 34-year-old Serbs visa on grounds of public interest, meaning he cannot participate in the Australian Open tournament. on Monday.

Djokovic, hoping to win his 21st grand slam tournament, was set to play against his compatriot, Miomir Kecmanovic, the number 76 player in the world. Italian Salvatore Caruso, ranked 150th, will now take his place.

Novak Djokovic leaves the Park Hotel to meet with his legal team in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Loren Elliott / Reuters

Chief Justice James Allsop said the Federal Court’s ruling was based on the legality and legality of the ministers’ decision in the context of the three grounds of appeal that Djokovics team had filed.

It is not part of the court’s function to decide on the merits or wisdom of the decision, Allsop said, adding that the decision was unanimous among the three judges. The full reasoning behind the decision would be released in the coming days, he said.

A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

In a statement, Djokovic said he was very disappointed with the ruling. But he said he respected it and would cooperate with the relevant authorities regarding his departure from the country.

“I feel uneasy that the focus of the past few weeks has been on me and I hope that now we can all focus on the game and the tournament that I love,” he said.

Lawsuits filed earlier this week confirmed that Djokovic, 34, has not been vaccinated, and he has said the case was a personal choice.

Australian border restrictions currently only allow entry to non-Australian travelers who have been fully vaccinated, but the Serbian star has claimed he was given a medical exemption to enter the country after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in his home country last month. and had since recovered.

HeadmittedWednesday, however, that his travel form to enter Australia contained a false statement and that he had failed to isolate immediately after testing positive, adding to the investigation by Australian officials and the world media.

Djokovic first saw the visa revoked last week after his claim for a medical exemption was rejected by border officials when he arrived in Melbourne.

He later won a legal appeal that allowed him to stay and practice in the country even as the threat of deportation loomed over his head.

He remained in detention among asylum seekers and undocumented migrants pending the decision on the appeal. The court order did not rule on whether his reason for the medical exemption was valid.

Hawke, the immigration minister, canceled the unvaccinated visa for tennis stars for the second time on Friday. He said in a statement early Friday that he had used his discretion to do so because it was in the public interest to do so.

Djokovic was a person of influence and status, and his continued presence may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment being generated in the Australian community, he added.

Hawke welcomed the court’s ruling on Sunday. He said his compatriots had made great sacrifices and that the government was determined to protect those sacrifices. His comments were echoed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The saga has left many Australians outraged as an outbreak of the more transmissible omicron variant is causing record high levels of infections. The country reported 86,288 new infections on Saturday, while the vaccination rate with the first dose reached 95 percent.

However, back in Djokovich’s homeland, the star received widespread support and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic again criticized his treatment on Sunday.

They think they humiliated Djokovic with these 10-day bullying, and they humiliated themselves too. If you said the one who hasn’t been vaccinated has no right to come in, Novak wouldn’t come or be vaccinated, Vucic told reporters, according to the Associated Press.