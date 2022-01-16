Sports
Coachella Valley Firebirds organizes first youth hockey clinic
The arena for the Coachella Calley Firebirds has yet to be completed, but the team is already rooting in the valley with its first-ever youth street hockey clinic.
This clinic was for all youth, regardless of experience or no experience with hockey. There was formal instruction with a scrimmage time towards the end of the session.
David Moritz brought his hockey-loving kids to the clinic. He’s already bought season tickets and considers himself part of the firebird family.
“I have a feeling they’re going to feel like they’re trying to grow the game with their friends and get them out there,” Mortiz said. “To watch them and interact with other kids — other hockey kids — is a big deal.
Shannon Miller is the team’s vice president for branding and community relations. She said she wants more kids in the valley to get the hockey bug she grew up growing up in Canada.
We are making history that we really are and it begins today with this very first street hockey clinic here in Coachella,” said Miller. “Our goal is to have about 4,000 kids playing street hockey in the Coachella Valley by the end of February, and I’m pretty sure that we’re going to do that.”
She already teaches local physical education teachers so they can teach their students how to play.
In five, six years, see how much this will bring in kid’s teams and kid’s leagues in this valley. And whether we’re going to be known for ice hockey in three, four or five years,” Miller said. The importance is community. So we can’t just have hockey players. We need community. We want the Firebird family to be around Coachella. Valley community. And if you bring the kids into the parents, we’ll all be one big happy family.”
The next youth clinic the team will host is Saturday, January 22, at Bagdouma Park in Coachella from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. here.
In addition to bringing joy and togetherness to local kids playing hockey, the arena will serve a greater purpose.
Steve Fraser, the chairman of the AHL team, said he “heard in conversation that the local ice rink was closed due to the pandemic, and so it was very important that in putting this arena together we really worked to make the community ice center a reality.” so we could bring all that back.
Fraser said he’s not sure when the first home game will be, but he and his team “are shooting before the end of 2022.
Oak View group CEO Tim Leiweke also pledged during Friday’s event to help build an ice rink where local youth can train and practice for activities including hockey and ice skating.
Leiweke said: “We are also going to make a commitment to raise a little money for the club.
He added that a portion of the proceeds from the sale of goods will go towards that endeavor.
The minor league hockey team has launched his website where fans can purchase tickets and merchandise and find information about the schedule for future games.
