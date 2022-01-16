Cricket: Who will lead India after Virat Kohlis exit?





KL Rahul led India when Kohli missed the second test in Johannesburg through injury. So he could very well be a candidate. But he is no Kohli, judging by how he leads the Punjab Kings. The man from Karnataka leads from the front and his combat skills are superb, but his tactical acumen is largely unknown.

The Indian Premier League matches are brutal and Punjab failed to qualify for the knockout stage. And Rahul hasn’t shown any flashes of brilliance, an inspired move, or an inclination to go for the carotid artery. He was a defensive captain at best. Perhaps that is largely due to the composition of the teams.

Kohli had the advantage of a superior attack. The pace package was phenomenal and the spinners were also of high quality. And he was always eager to pull off a five-man attack to win Test matches. Talk about aggression, and you can’t beat that.

The new captain will inherit a super fit team and one of the best attacks in the world. How he deploys them in pursuit of wins will determine his captaincy.

Rohit Sharma is the cue captain and his fitness issues are a major concern. At 34, he only has a few years of international cricket left and could be overlooked if the Indian cricket council wants a long-term solution to Test captaincy. His leadership skills are impeccable and the five Mumbai Indians titles are testimonials enough.

At the moment, Sharma is the favorite to take over from Kohli. But I’d rather have someone younger, someone more adventurous. So my pick would be Rishabh Pant, who barely ran the Delhi Capitals for one season. That makes him an unknown amount. But that would be an exciting gamble.

If he can bring the same hitting aggression to his captaincy, Pant would be an absolute joy. Forget his recklessness. Perhaps the added responsibility can help dampen his clout. I think he could be a leader in Kapil Dev form.

Pant is young and there is still plenty of cricket ahead of him. If India isn’t looking for immediate success, the Delhi boy will make an inspired choice. But the Board for Control of Cricket in India would play it safe. They would like to build on the success of the Kohlis team. So Sharma will be anointed captain and Rahul his deputy when India plays against Sri Lanka in February.

If he’s not captain, Pant must become vice-captain to get him ready to take over from Sharma. That would be the perfect solution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/sport/cricket/icc/cricket-who-will-lead-india-after-virat-kohlis-exit-1.84992524 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos