No. 4 Michigan hockey rallies to beat Penn State completes sweep





ANN ARBOR Michigan head Mel Pearson said his team relied too heavily on goalie Erik Portillo in Friday’s 3-2 win over Penn State. The fourth-ranked Wolverines needed a lot of help from Portillo again on Saturday. The sophomore made a career-high 44 saves as Michigan rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Penn State 4-3 at Yost Ice Arena, completing the sweep of the two-game weekend series. Michigan (18-6-1, 9-5 Big Ten) was under siege for most of the first two periods, but scored three unanswered after the Nittany Lions (12-12, 3-11) took a 3-1 lead with 5 : 14 remaining in the second period. For a second straight game, the Wolverines killed a five-minute major and it came to a crucial point in the third period. Shortly after they returned to full strength, sophomore forward Brendan Brisson fired a shot through a screen that defeated goalkeeper Oskar Autio at 8:09. Michigan took another penalty with 57 seconds left and killed it. It has not allowed a power play goal in 25 straight chances. It clearly starts with the goalkeeper and Portillo has been incredible all year, striker Nolan Moyle said of the team’s red-hot penalty kills. They made sacrifices, blocked shots. RELATED: Nick Blankenburgs rises from walk-on to Michigan hockey captain The Wolverines (17-7-1) hit the first 4:13 in the second period with a windfall. With PSU on a power play, Autio came out of his net to play the puck, but fired it right at the Wolverines, putting Moyle and Jimmy Lambert in on a 2-on-0. Moyle finished off Lambert’s feed, but PSU bounced back after the gaffe. Three goals in nine minutes seemed to drain the energy from the crowd and the Wolverines, who conceded 31 shots in the first two periods. But Michigan got one back with 1:15 to play in the second period as sophomore Matty Beniers, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick by the Seattle Kraken, tipped off in a point shot from freshman defenseman Luke Hughes, the fourth overall pick last year. of the New Jersey Devils. I think for a man we knew our start wasn’t the best, said Moyle. That’s where we really started to pick up the energy. I think Matty Beniers scoring that goal late in the second inning and going into the third really turned the tide for us. The duo reconnected in the first minute of the third, but this time it was Beniers who passed a pass to send Hughes in alone on Autio for a goal. Beniers and Brisson each have eight points in their last four games. Michigan remains in first place in the Big Ten, improving to 4-0 against PSU this season. It’s hard to beat a team four times in a year, said head coach Mel Pearson. It’s hard enough to beat a team twice a year, let alone four times. It’s a good hockey team. Everyone tells you how good you are, and some nights you think it’s going to be easy, but it’s never easy. The Wolverines headed out for their next four games, starting with a crucial series against No. 8 Minnesota next Friday and Saturday.

