Golf+ & Eleven Table Tennis fr PlayStation VR2 beststigt





The game catalog for PlayStation VR2 grows this time with two more titles Golf+ by developer Golf Scope and Eleven Table Tennis by For Fun Labs. Both games are already available for Meta Quest 2 or PC VR and focus on a realistic experience. Golf+ is one of the most popular games on the Meta VR platform, mainly due to its strong community focus and lifelike gameplay. Here you can play on real courses around the world, meet friends to take part in top golf together or simply enjoy the epic putting courses with Pro Putt. “We wanted to create a game that evokes the feeling of golf in a very accessible and fun way. Prior to GOLF+, we developed Golf Scope, which uses AR to help golfers read greens, and Simply Putting, a putting game to practice your green reading skills. This is not a one-off game for us, we plan to further expand GOLF+ in the coming years.” Golf Range Next to real golf courses sets Golf+ Naturally based on real manufacturers and brands, an accurate physics system, a personal clubhouse and an extensive multiplayer area. Eleven Table Tennis Also Eleven Table Tennis relies on a realistic experience. Play against players around the world or against the AI ​​to find your personal champion. “We are obsessed with creating the most realistic VR table tennis simulation the world has ever seen. After countless hours of hard work and the support of our amazing community, we believe we have achieved this goal.” Just for fun Labs It is not yet known when the two games will be available. However, as both developments are nearing completion, a timely release for the launch of PS VR2 should be expected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://playfront.de/golf-eleven-table-tennis-fuer-playstation-vr2-bestaetigt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos