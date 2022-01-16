Buffalo Bills make playoff history with 7 touchdown drives in a blowout win vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Buffalo Bills didn’t just beat the New England Patriots on Saturday. They made a statement to the entire NFL.

The Bills dominated the teams’ third meeting in 41 days, winning 47-17 to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Buffalo scored a touchdown on all seven possessions other than a knee-down at the end of the game, becoming the first Super Bowl-era team to score a TD on each of the first seven drives of a playoff game , according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Bills also became the first team in NFL history to play an entire playoff game without a punt, field goal, or turnover.

“It’s not often when you’re coaching you can enjoy the last six minutes of a game and watch the stands and watch the fans enjoy it and at home,” said coach Sean McDermott. “I’m especially happy for them. For us as a team it’s one game this year. That’s a good football team and they’ve been at the top for so long. So we have a lot of respect for them. We just have to keep going. “

With the win, the Bills defeated the Patriots in double digits twice in one season (33-21 in Week 16), becoming the first team to do so since Bill Belichick became head coach.

“We just couldn’t keep up with them. They definitely deserved to win. Coached well. The team performed well and we couldn’t do much,” Belichick said after the game.

Dating back to that week 16 matchup, the Bills’ last 13 drives against the Patriots yielded 11 scores (10 touchdowns and a field goal). During that stretch, the only thing that stopped the Buffalo attack was the clock.



“Practice all week, you shouldn’t perform like that [defensively]Devin McCourty said the safety of patriots. “Embarrassing.”

Not only did the offense deliver an impressive performance, but the Bills continued to show improvements in areas that have been troublesome all season. The running game was effective and the offensive line that a roller coaster campaign has had set the pace.

But the most impressive part of the game for the Bills was quarterback Josh Allen’s performance. In Saturday’s tilt, one of the big questions was whether Allen would be able to ramp up freezing temperatures after averaging one of the worst completion rates in such conditions. He did much more than that with temperatures below 10 degrees throughout the race, putting in one of the best performances of his career.

Allen continued his stellar performance against the Patriots a few weeks earlier, completing 21 of 25 passes (84%) for 308 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to six carries for 66 yards. It is the highest completion percentage in a playoff game with 25 or more attempts since Aaron Rodgers’ 86.1% in the division playoffs in 2010. He finished with the fifth highest passer rating in a postseason game in the NFL history (157.6) and more touchdowns than omissions.

“I think that speaks for itself,” said tight Dawson Knox.

Allen became the third Super Bowl-era player to score at least 150 pass yards and 50 rush yards in one half of a playoff game, according to Elias, joining Drew Brees (2009) and Russell Wilson (2020) as the only quarterbacks for five touchdowns against a Belichick-coached team.

His performance included two touchdown passes to Knox and one to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, whose score was his first postseason TD, in his 14th playoff game of his career with his fifth other team.

Allen’s fifth touchdown was a 1-yard pitch to reserve offensive lineman Tommy Doyle. All five touchdown throws from the signaler were in play-action, the most of any player in a regular-season or playoff game since 2006, when ESPN began to track play-action. Allen has played four games in a row without being fired.

“It’s nice to see how young players develop. There’s a lot to it,” said McDermott. “The number one is the player, in this case Josh, who takes more responsibility for his development and his preparation this week has led him to the results that you have seen on the pitch tonight. I think it’s pretty black-ish that way. white.”

Buffalo running back Devin Singletary ran for two touchdowns behind an offensive line that dominated the line of scrimmage throughout the game. Singletary is the second player in NFL history to score multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games, at least 40 games in his career, having never scored more than two touchdowns in a game (WR Drew Bennett with the Titans in 2004) .

“We were always talking about being two-dimensional,” Knox said. “The route [Singletary] the ball has run is unbelievable. The movement the line gets forward. It seems we could have done everything we wanted there.”

The Bills defense restricted rookie quarterback Mac Jones throughout the game, including forcing two interceptions – one of which was a spectacular play by safety Micah Hyde in the end zone of New England’s first drive of the game that set an early tone. The Patriots were never able to establish the run thanks to Buffalo’s offensive dominance.

“For our offense to go right out and collect points and collect points again and again take points and then take points, I mean that’s great for us and made them one-dimensional,” said defensive tackle Harrison Phillips . .

The Bills now advance to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season with a perfect record in playoff games at home under McDermott.

With a victory for the Chiefs on Sunday night, the Bills would travel to Kansas City, the site of Buffalo’s 2021 AFC Championship Game loss.

Buffalo is 0-3 on the road in playoff games since McDermott became head coach.

However, with a Pittsburgh Steelers win in Kansas City, the Bills would play host to the Cincinnati Bengals next week.

If you start every game with a win-or-go-home mentality, and that’s really what we’ve had for the past few weeks, just the attention to detail in practice, guys are more attentive,” Allen said. is there and you see us playing better because of that. We will need that same mentality this week.”

Mike Reiss of ESPN contributed to this story.