Hockey Boys: Messalonskee Stops Camden Hills

HALLOWELL The Eagles kept the season perfect by doing the same to the Windjammers as they did on opening night last month. They defeated them.

Messalonskee skated to a 3-1 win over Camden Hills on Saturday night in a matchup of the top two teams in Class B North at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault. The Eagles (6-0-0) got goals from Owen Kirk, Bryce Crowell and Garrett Card after a 13-day hiatus due to illness and scheduling.

The Windjammers, who got an impressive performance of 30 saves from netminder Jackson Bernier, fell to 4-2-0. Their only two losses came against Messalonskee by a combined 9-4 score.

I loved our energy, said Messsalonskee junior Will Durkee. The couch was set on fire whenever we did even small things. The first few minutes of the first period were a bit difficult, but once we got going it went well.

The start of Messalonskee was difficult in the first period, but a cross from their own zone led to the attack. Defender Bjorn Brickett spotted Durkee at the far blue line and sent Durkee a 2-for-1 with Kirk. Kirk finished it at 5:28.

The start of the second period was so delayed that Camden Hills was even benched for game delay. Messalonskee took advantage of an otherwise quiet night on the power play (the Eagles were 1 for 9 with the man advantage) as Crowell snapped a 2-0 lead over Eagle within 61 seconds.

The rest of the center frame was marred by more than a dozen penalty kicks. Despite the Windjammers having only three shots in the second period, Messalonskee was unable to capitalize on two extended 5-on-3 power plays.

Perhaps more important than building the lead, the Eagles didn’t lose focus as the steady parade into the penalty area began.

There were some points in the game where I think we kind of stopped moving, but that’s just because of a lack of games and some time off, said Messsalonskee coach Dennis Martin. You know me, it’s all about outsmarting our opponent, winning the loose puck fights and working hard.

Camden Hill made just nine shots in two bouts and 17 before the game. Eagle goalkeeper Gio Caccamo made 16 saves for the win.

It’s been a big thing for us all year, said Messalonskee defenseman Brandon Bearce. It just crowds out the front, gets in the way of shots and sacrifices the body. To keep the puck out of the net you have to play as a team and give 100 percent, and we did a pretty good job with that.

Aiden Aselton put the Windjammers on the board at 3:39 of the third with a 4-on-4 goal, and the Eagles had to hold off a late nudge from the visitors.

Caccamo was at his best when he stonewalled Camdens Jakob Johnson at 8:22 of the third period, after Johnson shook his defender loose in the low slot.

Card fired from within the circle of his own defensive zone to score into an empty net with 35 seconds remaining, delivering the knockout blow in a match between the B North heavyweights.

Were not concerned about wins and losses, Bearce said. Were just focused on being 100 percent by the end of the year if it matters.

Winthrop names gymnasium after basketball coach Dave Poulin

Men's hockey: Colby College surpasses Trinity in home tilt