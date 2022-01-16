Blackhawks knocks out Ducks to win fourth in a row

Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Dominican Kubalik scored, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists for Chicago (15-18-5), which won its fourth game in a row. Fleury got his third shutout of the season and his 70th in the NHL.

The winning streak began after the players met after their sixth consecutive loss, 6-4, to the Arizona Coyotes on January 6.

“I think what I like about it,” said Blackhawks coach Derek King, “and this is where you get to know your team a little bit better is when they close that door and they have a chat and powwow, we know what’s going on but we (the coaches) don’t know what’s being said the fact that they recognized that something needed to be done or said that’s great that means they’re a team and support each other To go on a winning streak is a bonus here.”

Lukas Dostal made 33 saves in his second NHL-start for Anaheim (19-15-7), which has lost three in a row and eight out of ten.

“Hey, I thought he was doing his job,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said of Dostal. “That first goal was a crazy one. The puck comes out and it’s a bit too far for him to get to it. The guy comes out of the penalty area. People who say there’s no luck in the game are crazy. There’s a fair amount of luck that goes into it. He made some good saves along the way. I thought he was solid. I thought he gave us a really, really solid game.”

Hagel made it 1-0 on a 2-on-1 at 5:33 of the second period when he made a pass in the end of Erik Gustafsson, who had come out of the penalty area 10 seconds earlier. Gustafsson chased Riley Stillman‘s pass in the left corner of the attack zone shortly after Jakub Galvas cleared the puck from the goal line for Chicago and Fleury stopped Derek Grant close to.

Video: [email protected]: Fleury helps Blackhawks with 70th shutout

“I can’t remember a game like that where we were literally a quarter of an inch away from a goal,” said Eakins. “They’re lucky when they come out of the penalty area and put one in. Another when we killed a penalty we had an incredible chance. Another where Fleury was excellent and they came right down and threw it into our net. Good Opportunities Were There.”

Kane pushed the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 4:22 of the third period. He took a feed from DeBrincat, shoved in on Dostal and slid the puck past the keeper’s outstretched stick.

“Yeah, nice game, you know?” said Kane. “‘Kinger’ said in the room, ‘Saturday night, where would you rather be?’ And he had a good point. It was fun to play in front of such an audience. I think knowing that we’ve won three in a row for tonight created excitement, and we can build on this too. Make it four line up and try to keep going as a team. It was fun.”

Kubalik scored in an empty net at 16:39 for the 3-0 final.

Video: [email protected]: Kane buries DeBrincat’s dish on power play

Anaheim seeded defender Cam Fowler and goalkeeper Anthony Timmerman in the NHL COVID-19 protocol for the game. Top scorer of the Ducks, attacker Troy Terry (36 points; 14 goals, 22 assists), missed a second consecutive game in protocol, and striker Sonny Milan was scratched after sustaining an upper body injury on Friday in a 7-3 loss in the Minnesota Wild.

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras said they will have to do it while the main players are gone.

“Try not to think about it,” he said. “Just go out and play the best you can no matter how long you’re there. The last few games have been tough. I feel like we threw a lot of pucks on the net and created some good chances. matter of playing better on our side and cleaning up the little things.”

COMMENTS: Fleury became the 14th goalkeeper in NHL history with 70 shutouts. He played 909 games (884 starts). … Kane has scored nine points (two goals, seven assists) in a seven-game streak. …The Blackhawks moved forward Brett Connolly by protocol.