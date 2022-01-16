Sports
Blackhawks knocks out Ducks to win fourth in a row
CHICAGO — Marc-Andre Fleury made 37 saves for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center on Saturday.
Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Dominican Kubalik scored, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists for Chicago (15-18-5), which won its fourth game in a row. Fleury got his third shutout of the season and his 70th in the NHL.
The winning streak began after the players met after their sixth consecutive loss, 6-4, to the Arizona Coyotes on January 6.
“I think what I like about it,” said Blackhawks coach Derek King, “and this is where you get to know your team a little bit better is when they close that door and they have a chat and powwow, we know what’s going on but we (the coaches) don’t know what’s being said the fact that they recognized that something needed to be done or said that’s great that means they’re a team and support each other To go on a winning streak is a bonus here.”
Lukas Dostal made 33 saves in his second NHL-start for Anaheim (19-15-7), which has lost three in a row and eight out of ten.
“Hey, I thought he was doing his job,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said of Dostal. “That first goal was a crazy one. The puck comes out and it’s a bit too far for him to get to it. The guy comes out of the penalty area. People who say there’s no luck in the game are crazy. There’s a fair amount of luck that goes into it. He made some good saves along the way. I thought he was solid. I thought he gave us a really, really solid game.”
Hagel made it 1-0 on a 2-on-1 at 5:33 of the second period when he made a pass in the end of Erik Gustafsson, who had come out of the penalty area 10 seconds earlier. Gustafsson chased Riley Stillman‘s pass in the left corner of the attack zone shortly after Jakub Galvas cleared the puck from the goal line for Chicago and Fleury stopped Derek Grant close to.
Video: [email protected]: Fleury helps Blackhawks with 70th shutout
“I can’t remember a game like that where we were literally a quarter of an inch away from a goal,” said Eakins. “They’re lucky when they come out of the penalty area and put one in. Another when we killed a penalty we had an incredible chance. Another where Fleury was excellent and they came right down and threw it into our net. Good Opportunities Were There.”
Kane pushed the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 4:22 of the third period. He took a feed from DeBrincat, shoved in on Dostal and slid the puck past the keeper’s outstretched stick.
“Yeah, nice game, you know?” said Kane. “‘Kinger’ said in the room, ‘Saturday night, where would you rather be?’ And he had a good point. It was fun to play in front of such an audience. I think knowing that we’ve won three in a row for tonight created excitement, and we can build on this too. Make it four line up and try to keep going as a team. It was fun.”
Kubalik scored in an empty net at 16:39 for the 3-0 final.
Video: [email protected]: Kane buries DeBrincat’s dish on power play
Anaheim seeded defender Cam Fowler and goalkeeper Anthony Timmerman in the NHL COVID-19 protocol for the game. Top scorer of the Ducks, attacker Troy Terry (36 points; 14 goals, 22 assists), missed a second consecutive game in protocol, and striker Sonny Milan was scratched after sustaining an upper body injury on Friday in a 7-3 loss in the Minnesota Wild.
Ducks forward Trevor Zegras said they will have to do it while the main players are gone.
“Try not to think about it,” he said. “Just go out and play the best you can no matter how long you’re there. The last few games have been tough. I feel like we threw a lot of pucks on the net and created some good chances. matter of playing better on our side and cleaning up the little things.”
COMMENTS: Fleury became the 14th goalkeeper in NHL history with 70 shutouts. He played 909 games (884 starts). … Kane has scored nine points (two goals, seven assists) in a seven-game streak. …The Blackhawks moved forward Brett Connolly by protocol.
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/anaheim-ducks-chicago-blackhawks-game-recap/c-329659324
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022