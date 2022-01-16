Ash 2021-22 – Ian Chappell

Obviously some selectors around the world don’t quite know what to look for

In recent weeks we have witnessed opposing aspects of Test cricket. It’s shown in all its glory, but we’ve also fully exposed many of the game’s flaws.

The Australia-versus-England series was often frustratingly one-sided. It became apparent again when the ebullient Travis Head, aided by Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green, launched a defiant counterattack into Hobart.

In the first three tests, it was mainly the home side that showed the grit and application that five-day cricket requires. That led to 12 days of Australia pushing their way to a series win, while English cricket was exposed for all its ineptitude.

It wasn’t until Joe Root’s punching ability was doubled and England finally applied some bowling nous that a test was saved. Even then it was a close call. At the SCG, Australia was still by far the better side, skillfully led and willing to expend the required energy, but at least England found a much needed fight.

About nine hours away, South Africa surprisingly defeated India in an old-fashioned dogfight with some captivating cricket. It also brought in a lot of emotion of the kind that was notably lacking in an Ashes match that had been surprisingly undisputed thus far.

The South African series featured bowling dominance on fields that were probably too much in favor of the fielding side, but there were also some excellent at bats. Because challenging strikes were not common, courageous innings by Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stood out. The exciting extravaganzas of Rishabh Pant and Keegan Petersen proved that even on test surfaces aggressive hitting with scoring in mind could be taken.

Petersen’s sudden fame in particular has been a revelation and raises the question of where he has been all this time. This example reveals one of the mysteries of Test cricket: do some selectors know what to look for?

Petersen is in his prime, at 28, but he has only played five Tests. Despite the lack of experience, he has all the requirements of a Test No. 3, including a wide range of shots he’s willing to play, plus a solid defense. So why is he only playing now? Sometimes players only deserve a shot at potential and temperament and this is where a good selection stands out.

Test cricket has long been included in the entertainment category and recognition of this should be part of the selection process

The English side contains even more selection mysteries. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are two talented young batters who have the qualifications to be long-term test-level successes. Sure, they’ve had their failures and like many before them need a confidence boost, but technically they’re much better equipped than the style-challenged Dom Sibley or Rory Burns.

There is often a temptation to pick tough players and there are times when this can be a wise choice. On the other hand, fans expect some aggressive young players to be selected, and when these players leave, they provide great entertainment.

Since the introduction of T20 cricket we have been told that Test batting is now more aggressive and fielding has improved. Well, how come the public is often told “That’s a good leave” and “That ball was left a long time”?

Commentary statements should be qualified in such a way that outfielding is described as more entertaining; catching slip has declined.

Also, I wouldn’t mind betting that more balls are allowed to pass lately. When a classy batter like Kohli fails to score nearly 40 balls, it’s time to divide the aggression in the game wisely.

There is a time for determination and discipline. However, Test Cricket has been included in the entertainment category for quite some time and recognition of this should be part of the selection process.

A good Test Selector is able to take both considerations into account in its choices and is therefore highly regarded. When it comes to financial rewards, cricket should value selection higher than coaching; it would be a pleasant and worthwhile change.