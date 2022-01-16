Sports
Ash 2021-22 – Ian Chappell
Obviously some selectors around the world don’t quite know what to look for
In recent weeks we have witnessed opposing aspects of Test cricket. It’s shown in all its glory, but we’ve also fully exposed many of the game’s flaws.
Petersen’s sudden fame in particular has been a revelation and raises the question of where he has been all this time. This example reveals one of the mysteries of Test cricket: do some selectors know what to look for?
Petersen is in his prime, at 28, but he has only played five Tests. Despite the lack of experience, he has all the requirements of a Test No. 3, including a wide range of shots he’s willing to play, plus a solid defense. So why is he only playing now? Sometimes players only deserve a shot at potential and temperament and this is where a good selection stands out.
Test cricket has long been included in the entertainment category and recognition of this should be part of the selection process
The English side contains even more selection mysteries. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope are two talented young batters who have the qualifications to be long-term test-level successes. Sure, they’ve had their failures and like many before them need a confidence boost, but technically they’re much better equipped than the style-challenged Dom Sibley or Rory Burns.
There is often a temptation to pick tough players and there are times when this can be a wise choice. On the other hand, fans expect some aggressive young players to be selected, and when these players leave, they provide great entertainment.
Since the introduction of T20 cricket we have been told that Test batting is now more aggressive and fielding has improved. Well, how come the public is often told “That’s a good leave” and “That ball was left a long time”?
Commentary statements should be qualified in such a way that outfielding is described as more entertaining; catching slip has declined.
There is a time for determination and discipline. However, Test Cricket has been included in the entertainment category for quite some time and recognition of this should be part of the selection process.
A good Test Selector is able to take both considerations into account in its choices and is therefore highly regarded. When it comes to financial rewards, cricket should value selection higher than coaching; it would be a pleasant and worthwhile change.
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell is a columnist
