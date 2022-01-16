Sled hockey in the spotlight at the Empire State Winter Games kick-off event | News

TUPPER LAKE Community Bank NA returns as Title Sponsor for the Empire State Winter Games, taking place February 3-6, 2022.

The Games will celebrate their 42nd year in the Adirondacks North Country region, where 2,000 athletes of all ages from New York State and beyond are expected to compete in more than 30 sports in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths and the surrounding area. areas.

Community Bank is excited to continue our support of the Empire State Winter Games and even more excited about their return after a year-long absence, said Mark Tryniski, CEO of Community Bank NA, at an event highlighting continued sponsorship at the Tupper Lake Civic Center, the 2022 ESWG venue for sled hockey.

LONG SUPPORTER

Community Bank has been a title sponsor of the ESWG since 2017 and has been a supporter since 2015. Community Bank also sponsors the ESWG Torch Relay, which begins on Saturday, January 29 and originates from Buffalo and New York City. The Empire State Winter Games are the largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sports event in North America.

Throughout its more than 150-year history, Community Bank has remained committed to a community-oriented approach that puts its neighbors and customers first, including providing financial support to its communities through in-kind donations and volunteerism.

The bank is based in upstate New York but has more than 240 branches in Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts.

KICK OFF EVENT

The Empire State Winter Games is a great event that brings youth athletes from New York State and the surrounding area together to celebrate sports, Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, said Tuesday.

With so many challenges over the past year, we are thrilled to see the event return to its normal format and are fortunate to have incredible partners such as Community Bank to support the event. The ESWG kick-off press conference in Tupper Lake with a sled hockey exhibit was the perfect way to welcome the event back and showcase the regional and sporting diversity.

Speakers included Tupper Lake Village Mayor Paul Maroun, who said the recent economic development on site, along with the ESWG sled hockey tournament, has created exciting times for the village and the surrounding area.

The ESWG, which contributes to the economies of the Northern countries, is also great for the youth in the community, and great for the community itself, he said.

ADAPTIVE SPORT

Sled hockey is an adaptive sport played on sleds with two blades underneath. Players sit and propel themselves through two special hockey sticks with picks on one end. Control is a big part, while balance, arm and trunk strength are key. A total of eight teams, the largest sled hockey turnout in ESWG history, are expected to compete for medals in one of several adaptive sports on the ESWG calendar, including skiing, bobsleigh, snowboarding and biathlon.

Randy Gollinger, the 2021 ESWG Sled Hockey Player of the Year, is a military veteran. Gollinger, a multisport athlete who grew up in the small town of West Pierpont, lost his leg and an eye at age 19 when his convoy was hit by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2006. His team won silver in the 2020 ESWG and made it to the finals. in the 1980 Miracle on Ice rink. You just go out and feel the aura. It’s a great experience.

Rachel Grusse, 29, of Vernon, CT, plays for the Boston Ice Storm and is a member of the US National Womens Sled Hockey Development Team. She will play the ESWG with the Central Vermont Pioneers, who won silver in 2020.

I loved the experience, she said. It was so cool to be on the 80s rink. The whole thing was incredible.

Grusse, 29, who grew up in Glastonbury, CT, was born without a spleen. She lost both legs when she was 15 months old when they were amputated below the knees due to an infection. She played wheelchair basketball, competed in the Paralympic swimming trials, competed on able-bodied high school soccer and swim teams, and tried gymnastics and wheelchair lacrosse. Sled hockey has been her favorite from the start, she said Tuesday. To have that freedom on the ice gave me a lot of strength.

Registration for the ESWG is open. You do not need to be a resident of New York to participate in the ESWG. Visit Empirestatewintergames.com.