No. 24 Men’s basketball improves to 11-1





CANTON, NY- Patrick Mahoney scored a game-high 16 points, including the 1000th of his career, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) scored 30 points from turnover beating St. Lawrence University 59-41 in a Liberty League game at Burkman Gymnasium. RPI, ranked No. 24 in the latest D3hoops.com Top 25, improves to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference. The Saints fall to 8-5 and 3-4. The Engineers took advantage of 22 turnovers from the Saints to score more than half of their points. Senior Dom Black had seven steals while Mason Memmelaar and Avery Eugster had two each. Black, Memmelaar and Mahoney all had a block from helping RPI keep St. Lawrence to just 35.6% (16 of 45) firing in the game. The Saints made only 8 out of 25 (32%) of their shots in the first half as Rensselaer led the entire game. Will Rubin scored a three-pointer as time went on to give the visitors a 32-19 lead at halftime. RPI maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half, building it to a whopping 23 points (53-30) on a Mahoney free throw with 7:33 left. The senior striker, who came into the game and needed six points to reach the milestone of the century, was 6 out of 12 from the field and 3 out of 5 from the free-throw line. He also had four rebounds. Memmelaar scored a dozen points with four boards and two steals and Black had nine points, six rebounds and three assists, with his seven swipes. Carter Storey was the only member of the Saints to reach double digits in scoring, with 10 points. RPI returns to action Friday when Vassar College hosts a conference game at 7:30 p.m. at the UHY Center on the Siena College campus. St. Lawrence plays at Clarkson University on Tuesday at 7:30 PM.

