Australia win Ashes series 4-0, news, highlights, results, scores, wickets, Travis Head player of the series

Yet another at bat in England gave Australia a 146-point victory in Hobart and sealed a 4-0 Ashes humiliation by the hosts within three days of play in the Fifth Test.

England were 0-68 chasing 271 runs to win at Bellerive Oval, before losing 10 wickets for just 56 runs to finish for a meager 124 runs total.

Michael Vaughan stated: Australia is just too good for England but I have to say this is embarrassing… they just threw in the towel. Shane Warne called it tough to watch but praised Australia’s sensational bowling attack.

Australia has dominated this from pure good cricket, good bowling, he said. At the end of the day they were ruthless. They hunted in a pack.

The collapse was just the latest in a series of nightmares that caused collapses, after losing 10-61 in the second innings at the MCG and 8-74 and 8-86 at the Gabba and Adelaide respectively.

England captain Joe Root said: It’s been a really tough tour for us, we’ve played some good cricket in parts, but we just haven’t been able to tie an entire match together. It’s something we as a group need to learn from.

In all areas in general I think we have been outplayed. Thanks to Australia for that, they deserve to win the series, he added.

Pat Cummins stated: It’s pretty crazy, even as a professional cricketer these are the series you’ll have on your calendar in a few years… It’s just huge. Really pumped.

It feels like we’re building something big, he added.

Australian batter Travis Head was named man of the match after a century in the first innings, despite adding only 8 runs to his total in the second inning. Head was also named Player of the Series after a top score of 357 runs at 59.50, especially a stunning ton at the Gabba.

Earlier in the day, England’s speedy Mark Wood finished astonishing 6-37 as Australia had thrown just 155 runs in the second innings, marking the first time Ashes’s hosts failed to reach 250. Nevertheless, England still had 271 runs to their name at Bellerive Oval.

Rory Burns and fellow opener Zak Crawley got the tourists off to a smashing start, but in the final over before tea Burns tried to leave a ball from Green, then cut it through, falling for 26 with the score 68.

Dawid Malan, whose wife gave birth to their first child overnight, started off well with some sharp boundaries, but he fell the same way, cutting through to Green for 10 minutes to end a disappointing test.

Green struck again when Crawley passed the ball to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, with the youngster snatching three wickets in the span of 20 deliveries.

Shortly afterwards, Ben Stokes threw away his wicket on five when he pulled a Starc short ball to Nathan Lyon from a deep square leg.

England captain Joe Root endured a tough run after some good starts but couldn’t do anything when a Boland delivery barely bounced, shot through and crashed to the bottom of the stump.

All Root could do was stand there and shake his head with a wry smile before trudging away and putting debutant Sam Billings in the fold.

Joe Root can’t believe it, Mark Howard said in commentary as Root just laughed, while Mike Hussey added: You can’t help that, it’s one of the cracks… awful feeling.

But it wasn’t long before he meekly snapped Boland off halfway, where Cummins took a simple catch.

The wickets kept tumbling after that and no one offered any resistance and it was no surprise when Australia took the win 40 minutes before the stump.

WOODS SUPERB SIX-FOR

Earlier, England pacemaker Mark Wood took the best career figures of 6-37 in an impressive display of hostile fast bowling to give his side at least some hope of winning their first game of the tour.

Woods’ extra pace has bugged a number of Australian batsmen over the course of the series and proved a big factor in their second innings.

He had night watchman Boland and first innings maker Travis Head both caught by Billings with just 22 points added to the nighttime score of 37-3.

He then seduced a mistimed hookshot from the dangerous Steve Smith, who slammed it straight at Malan with a deep, fine leg, leaving Australia 63 for six.

Carey, who was the top scorer at 49, and all-rounder Green tried to rebuild the innings, bringing the score to 112 before Stuart Broad was brought back on the attack with immediate effect, catching Green lbw for 23.

Wood then claimed his fifth wicket when Starc was caught short leg by Ollie Pope.

The next ball was more dramatic when a Wood Yorker bumped into Cummins’ foot and he was dealt lbw, but on assessment the ball was missing from the stump.

Carey didn’t last long after the lunch break, played a brash shot and slid over to Billings. Four points later, Wood put an end to Australia when he cleared Cummins.

