Novak Djokovic, a master of the field, keeps making mistakes

In April 2020, when the professional tennis tour was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Novak Djokovic took part in a Facebook Live chat with some Serbian fellow athletes. During their conversation, Djokovic, famous for his punitive training regimen, frugal diet and penchant for New Age beliefs, said he was against vaccination and would not want to be forced by anyone to take a vaccine in order to travel.

But if it becomes mandatory, what happens? I’ll have to make a decision, he said.

More than a year and a half later, Djokovic’s decision to request a medical waiver from the Australian Opens vaccine requirement has turned into a tennis debacle and one of the most bizarre episodes the pandemic has seen to date. Djokovic, 34, may have done irreparable damage to his own image. It’s a bitter turn of events for a player who has long craved the adoration bestowed upon his main rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and it’s a sad coda for what is widely regarded as the greatest era in the history of men’s tennis.

Djokovic arrived in Australia with the aim of clinching a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, which would give him an edge over Federer and Nadal and cement his claim as the most accomplished men’s player of all time. Instead, he now finds himself at the center of a global controversy involving some of the most divisive issues raised by the pandemic, most notably the issue of individual freedom versus collective responsibility.

On Sunday, a court in Melbourne rejected Djokovic’s request to overturn the Australian government’s decision to revoke his visa and he left the country, unable to participate in the tournament, which begins Monday.