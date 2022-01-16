Blackhawks vs. Ducks 2022 NHL Summary: Score, Stats, Highlights





In one of their most exciting games of the season, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

The first period was very loose defensively, so it was surprising that neither team scored. The Blackhawks’ best chance arguably came late in the period when Jonathan Toews tried to go shortside, but Ryan Getzlaf chopped it down just enough to prevent the Blackhawks captain from getting a clean shot. After no call on the line, Toews probably said to the refs:

The first goal of the game came 5:33 into the second period to put the Blackhawks 1-0 up. When a penalty ended, Riley Stillmans cleared the puck and Erik Gustafsson, just coming out of the penalty area, found on the other side of the ice before making contact with Brandon Hagel in front of the goal. Jakub Galvas should also be credited for making an incredible save on the goal line on a puck just before Hagel scored.

Also noteworthy about the above streak was that Gustafsson was the only player to be awarded a penalty, despite a mammoth pile of Blackhawks and Ducks players, including one of the latter Sam Steel falling on Marc-Andr Fleury and around for a bit.

Fleury showed his disdain for it in a unique way:

The other highlight of the period was when Lukas Reichel nearly scored his first NHL goal as the period drew to a close:

That wouldn’t be the last of the Blackhawks’ rank-A opportunities, and they doubled their lead on the 4:22 power play in the third period. The Blackhawks again nearly scored a disaster: this time they nearly conceded a shorthanded goal, but then Patrick Kane scored from the rush on a give-and-go with Alex DeBrincat.

The Ducks pulled their keeper back with 3:36 left in the game and Dominik Kubalik sealed the Blackhawks 3-0 win with an empty goal just 15 seconds later.

Comments: The Blackhawks have been very good at limiting high-danger opportunities against since Derek King took over. They averaged just 7.4 per game in 5-on-5, the second best in the league during that period. Tonight, the Blackhawks allowed that much by the 25th minute and had their highest changes against (19) for the season. And this was against a Ducks team with no two of its top scorers playing a second back-to-back game.

That’s not to say there were some great individual defense attempts tonight: Galvas clearly saved a goal in the second period, Stillman played one of his best games of the season and Murphy and de Haan were both top notch. The Blackhawks just played looser than usual, that’s all, but they still won, so that’s it.

The Blackhawks also had one of their best offensive games in a while, generating nearly 20 risky chances of their own, another high for the season. So naturally a novice goalkeeper stoned them for most of the game and only allowed two goals.

Fleury was also excellent in this match. Each goal came after some of the best chances the Ducks had, so Fleury kept the momentum going with the Blackhawks. He eventually stopped all 37 shots he got for his third shutout of the season. Fleury has also conceded just five goals on Blackhawk’s current four-game winning streak. Nice guy, better goalkeeper.

Small sample, but Reichel looks legit. He obviously still has some physical maturation to do, he’s pretty rough, but he’s already made positive adjustments from his first and second games. Can’t wait to see him regularly with the Blackhawks in a year or so.

Toews had another excellent game in which he did everything right except scoring.

Kane has now scored in back-to-back games, so maybe this is the start of him finding the back of the net more consistent. He’s still the spoon that stirs the potion for the Blackhawks offensively, but his lack of scoring has clearly weighed on him. Hopefully Kane will fix everything that has plagued him this past summer and be ready to start next season.

This is the second four-game win streak of the season. It sure would be nice if they could keep this up as it’s been a while since they’ve had more wins than that: A #Blackhawks win would be their 4th in a row. The last five-game series came two seasons ago.

Last longer? A 7 gamer three years ago from Jan 20 – Feb 10. John Dietz (@johndietzdh) January 16, 2022 Tonight was actually quite an entertaining match. I mean most of it was because there was optional defense everywhere, but it was definitely fast paced and fun to watch. It’s been said before, but if the Blackhawks could use this kind of offensive driving style with their solid defensive efforts from previous games, they’d be formidable against anyone.

Ultimately, however the Blackhawks win, I will accept it. Like I said before, I just want to see improvement and for them to end on a positive note. They are so popular right now so hopefully they can keep it up. And if they can win while being as entertaining as tonight, even better.

game cards Three stars Marc-Andr Fleury (CHI) 37-save shutout Lukas Dostal (ANA) 33 saves on 35 shots, .943 save percentage Brandon Hagel (CHI) 1 match winning goal What’s next The Blackhawks are back on their way to face the Seattle Kraken Monday afternoon for a 4pm start.

