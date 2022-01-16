Serbia protests deportation of Novak Djokovic





The deportation of Novak Djokovic sparked outrage in Serbia on Sunday, with political leaders and sports organizations finalizing the decision by the Australian authorities to revoke the tennis superstar’s visa on the eve of the Australian Open. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Australia had “humiliated itself”, while the country’s Olympic Committee called the move an “outrageous” decision as fellow Serbs added their vote to a chorus of disapproval over the court decision deporting Djokovic . “They think they have humiliated Djokovic by this 10-day beating, but they have humiliated themselves. Djokovic can return to his country with his head held high,” Vucic told a state media. Vucic has remained steadfast in his support of Djokovic throughout the drama, calling the unvaccinated tennis star’s previous detention a “political witch hunt”. The Serbian Olympic Committee also made clear their disgust when they tried to gain support for Djokovic. “We are proud of Novak Djokovic and the way he handled these extremely difficult and unpleasant circumstances. Despite this scandalous decision, we believe that Novak emerged as the winner again,” the committee said in a statement posted online. Miomir Kecmanovic, who faced nine-time champion Djokovic in the first round of the Australian Open, called the incident a “bitter pill to swallow”. “Our little Serbian team here in Melbourne are upset and disappointed and I think we need to make an extra effort to somehow retaliate against our best representative who was unable to be here,” Kecmanovic wrote on Instagram. Earlier in Australia, Djokovic said he was “extremely disappointed” by the federal court ruling that upheld the government’s right to tear up his visa over fears he was fueling anti-vaccine sentiment and making his dream come true for the moment of an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam. The ruling sparked resentment among Djokovic’s fans in Serbia, where hundreds have gathered in support of their native son after he was first detained by authorities. “It’s a farce … All this has nothing to do with the sport,” Nebojsa Viskovic, a journalist who writes mainly about tennis, told AFP. “All the criticism about whether or not he has been vaccinated makes no sense.” Many other Serbs echoed the position. “The decision is not a surprise, but it is still embarrassing,” said Jadranka Misic, a 29-year-old sociologist from Belgrade. For tennis fan Milovan Jankovic, Australia and the tournament itself had achieved little more than a Pyrrhic victory. “It’s going to be ridiculous to hold the tournament without the defending champion and nine-time winner. promoted “If I were Djokovic I would never set foot in Australia again,” added the 57-year-old salesman. An “extremely disappointed” Djokovic said he would abide by the unanimous verdict. Topics mentioned in this article

