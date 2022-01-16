Transition is here: KL Rahul could replace Kohli as Test captain, Pujara and Rahane may be heading out

At the beginning of this week, when Virat Kohli was asked about the future of his fellow 30-plus batsmen – Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane – on the Test team, he had given a cryptic quote. It now seems like a hint of things to come. I can’t tell exactly when there is a transition in the team… I feel transitions happen, but they happen naturally, you can’t force them, he had said.

Within days, that long-awaited transition in Indian cricket took place and he was not forced. Of Kohli steps down as Test captain, the team that very recently welcomed a new coach in Rahul Dravid looks very different. The photo of an animated Kohli sitting next to an indulgent Ravi Shastri, a perpetual dressing room frame that India became so accustomed to looking at, is now part of history. That glorious chapter has ended, Indian cricket has moved on.

Who’s going to sit next to Dravid now? As captain of the cue, Rohit Sharma is the most obvious heir. But that would be downright simple. Transitions are never dull in India’s high stakes cricket leadership. Add intrigue to the captaincy is the defeat of the Test series at Newlands.

The loss of unpredictable favorites India to a relatively weak South Africa has turned the whisper of change into a loud chorus. The aged and unfit are now viewed with suspicion. The era of The Rahuls may have arrived.

KL Rahul, the designated Vice Captain, could win the race to become Test Captain. Rohit’s long history of injuries could be against him. In times of transition, India cannot afford for a captain to become ill for a long time. There’s also Ravichandran Ashwin, a once-in-a-lifetime bowler who may be India’s highest ever wicket-taker, but Indian cricket has a well-known bowler bias when it comes to captaincy.

What about the teams’ experienced batsmen? Pujara and Rahane have chosen the worst period of their career to lose form. If they had been under run, Rahane, the commander in chief of India’s Biggest Test ever win in Brisbane last year, would have been the natural successor. There would have been no discussion. Like Anil Kumble, before MS Dhoni, he would have been the perfect interim captain.

Dhonis’ internship under Kumble worked well for Indian cricket. Even Pujara would have estimated his chances if he had turned those many 30s and 40s into a few hundred.

Now, in the season of fault-finding and little patience, the two stare at the end of a tunnel. If we are to believe the leading votes in the BCCI, it is unlikely they will even keep their places for the coming months’ home Test series against Sri Lanka. The Indian middle order is expected to get a new look. The Kohlis environment is really changing, both on and off the pitch. India’s regular number 4 may no longer be in the company of his old associates – Pujara at number 3 and Rahane at number 5.

That’s nothing new to Kohli, he’s been dealing with transformation in recent years. He was the all-powerful leader for most of his captaincy. He towered over Indian cricket like Imran Khan did in Pakistan. He got what he wanted. The BCCI, led by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), was then mandatory. Kohli wanted Shastri, instead of Kumble, as a coach. So it will be.

Winds of change

When the CoA left, Sourav Ganguly became chairman of BCCI and Jay Shah became its secretary. Kohli now had to deal with a seasoned cricketer who knew the ins and outs of the Indian cricket system and an administrator who was well versed in the running of BCCI. In the new regime, unlike in the past, Kohli was now interrogated and his performance closely monitored. Ganguly would start his tenure with a highly charged question about India’s abysmal record at ICC events led by Kohli-Shastri.

Kohlis’s untimely resignation as T20 skipper, BCCIs taking the ODI captain’s armband from him, the ensuing swear words – all pointed to a changing ecosystem. This was not the world the man was used to, who once clunkyly covered all matters related to cricket in India.

Since the time Dravid took the head coach’s seat, processes and systems in the Indian locker room have also seen an upheaval. Those in the know say that Dravis’ working style doesn’t even remotely resemble the Shastris approach. He’s more like Kumble, the captain who had a falling out with Kohli.

This isn’t about good and bad, it’s about the two coaches belonging to different schools of thought. Under Shastri, power was concentrated in a few. The coach and captain were essentially one unit, now that was not the case. Dravid is a man of few words, has his own opinion and is more careful in expressing his feelings. It is said that, unlike in the past, meetings today have more votes.

In the midst of the worst slump of his career, Kohli may have found it difficult to adapt to the changes around him. The captain would have felt suffocated, perhaps even suffocated. By giving up his captaincy, he hoped to be freed.

But it will take some time to see the born leader, the aggressive con man, the indomitable instigator like a former India captain when he enters to fire or field in the briefs.