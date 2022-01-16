Sports
Djokovic’s bid for tennis history over for the time being
Novak Djokovic has never hidden his desire to be remembered as the greatest men’s tennis player of all time, but his chance to make Grand Slam history is over for now – and perhaps indefinitely.
The Serbian number one in the world had been the overwhelming favorite to win a record-lengthening 10th Australian Open, becoming the first man to take 21 Grand Slam crowns.
But his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and imminent deportation from Australia after losing his trial on Sunday have brought him to a standstill and cast major question marks for the rest of his season, and perhaps even beyond.
His long held number one spot could also be in jeopardy.
In the short term, it opened the door wider for Rafael Nadal to beat him to the 21 Slam milestone when the Australian Open opens on Monday. Roger Federer is also tied at 20, but is injured and not in Melbourne.
“I wish him all the best. I really respect him, even if I don’t agree with a lot of things he has done in recent weeks,” Nadal told Djokovic on Saturday, before the Serb filed his deportation lawsuit.
Sixth-seeded Nadal, who won the preliminaries to the Melbourne Summer Set on his return from injury and contracting Covid, may have met his rival in the semi-finals at Melbourne Park.
Before the Down Under debacle, Djokovic almost certainly seemed to outdo Nadal and Federer. He won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon last year to cement his status as the world’s best player.
But his stubborn attitude could now also jeopardize his chances in the other three majors.
Current guidelines say he could go to France to play if he returns a negative PCR test, although French President Emmanuel Macron recently said part of his Covid strategy was to “piss” the unvaccinated. .
Entering Britain and the United States for Wimbledon and the US Open can be more complicated, and much depends on the future course of the pandemic.
– Young Challengers –
Djokovic’s former coach Boris Becker warned that unless the often intense and brooding 34-year-old changes positions, things could become problematic.
“I don’t think it will get any easier for him,” Becker told Eurosport Germany on Friday.
“The French Open and Wimbledon are looking very closely at the situation in Australia.
“If he wants to stay focused on tennis, he has to make some changes.
“That’s why my opinion would be: Novak, try to realize that it will be easier for you if you get vaccinated. Whether he will do that, I don’t know.”
Djokovic also faces the emergence of a new batch of hungry and determined younger challengers.
While Nadal hasn’t won outside the red clay of Roland Garros since 2019, Alexander Zverev, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas are all knocking on the door.
Medvedev denied Djokovic the US Open and a calendar year Grand Slam last year to win his first major and is a Melbourne favorite to win back-to-back Slams after Djokovic is out.
“I feel much more confident than last year in terms of knowing my game, which I am capable of,” said Medvedev, who was in excellent form at the recent ATP Cup in Sydney.
Djokovic has been number one in the world for a record number of weeks, but that too could now be in danger.
Despite missing the Australian Open, he will remain at the top of the rankings even if Medvedev wins, but his position will be in jeopardy the more tournaments he misses.
The Serb has yet to reveal his calendar for the start of the year, but after Australia, he often takes time off and then returns for the ATP Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami – both in the US, where he would face similar problems. can get. To Australia.
