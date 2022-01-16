Stoneham Boys hockey continues hot streak, beats Watertown for seventh straight win

They work hard, said Stoneham coach Paul Sacco. Every day we learn a little. We take steps back, but every day we try to take enough steps forward to get better every day.

The Spartans (7-3), ranked first in the Globes Division 4 Power Rankings (Watertown is third), started strong. Storella found Henaghan blazing through the neutral zone with a stretch pass. The senior went to the races and put his wrist shot under the glove of Raider’s senior Jared Nortons just 25 seconds later.

Henaghan blew a breakaway in the third period, but collected the puck to find freshman Jacob Minsk, who fired a snapshot under Norton’s blocker for a 2-1 lead. Henaghan linked up with Storella for the winner, turned at the top of the right circle and fired a pass to the far post, which Storella sent just inside the left post on a beautifully executed play.

He is so talented, said Sacco of Storella. His intelligence is crazy. He makes kids around him better because he draws two or three guys to him, which keeps guys open and he finds ways to get it to them. He has some serious moves.

Goalkeeper Aiden Goulding makes a stop during Stoneham’s win over Watertown. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The junior captain put the game on the line and made a sliding shot block on a shot from the point with a minute and 25 seconds left to play. Storella has slick moves with the puck and a tough, rugged element derived from his will to win.

He’s not afraid to make a layout that was huge, Sacco said. We got guys to buy in.

The Spartans had a 39-21 lead in shots on target and were able to control the game through their physical prowess. The visitors completed their checks and placed a body on every player who touched the puck for Watertown (4-4).

That’s what we’re proud of, completing checks, Sacco said. It really changed the momentum of the game. We wanted to be physical.

Belmont 3, Woburn 2 Sophomore Matthew Pomer scored with 7 seconds left to finish the No. 3 Marauders (11-0-1) to deliver the Middlesex Liberty victory over Skip Viglirolo Rink. Cam Fici had the other two goals for Belmont.

Bishop Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 1 Max Vieira and Dan Reddick helped the visiting Crusaders (3-5) to an early lead at the Ed Burns Arena, and Fenwick never lagged in Catholic Central League victory.

Bishop Stang 7, Bourne 0 Senior Justin Gouveia posted a hat-trick, and sophomore Quinn Pine (2 goals, 1 assist) and senior Jack Jedrey (3 assists) each scored three points to lead the Spartans (8-0) to a non-league victory over the Canalmen at Hetland Arena . at New Bedford.

Burlington 3, Wakefield 2 Junior Lucas Magliozzi scored the overtime winner for the Red Devils (1-5-1) in the Middlesex League win over the Warriors at Stoneham Arena.

Chelmsford 2, Andover 1 Senior Owen Flanagan’s overtime winner was the difference as the Lions (6-2) defeated the Golden Warriors for a Dual County/Merrimack Valley 1 win at Chelmsford Forum.

Essex Tech 8, Northeast 0 Sophomore Chris Maher (first two goals of his career) and junior Bryan Swaczyk (two goals) led a balanced scoresheet for the Hawks (5-1-2) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. The win was also No. 250 for coach Mark Leonard, in his third season with Essex Tech after 24 seasons with Peabody.

Hingham 5, Braintree 4 Bobby Falvey scored his second goal of the game with 16 seconds left in overtime, lifting the No. 4 Harbormen (7-3) and giving Tony Messina his 200th career win in 14 seasons as head coach. Sean Garrity also scored twice and Aiden Brazil scored a goal for Hingham.

The number 9 Wamps (5-2-1) tied the score three times, the last when Jack Woods scored midway through the third period. Kyle Hutchinson, Nick Fasano and Tim McLaughlin had the other goals for Hingham.

Hopedale 7, Oakmont 0 Milford’s Junior Brady Butler scored his 100th career point as part of a hat-trick for the Raiders (7-0) taking part in the Central Mass. nonconference matchup at the Iorio Arena in Ashburnham. Senior Cam Collins added two goals and an assist, junior Jake Frohn and senior Will Piett each provided three assists and senior John Tomaso shutout.

Hopkinton 3, Dedham 2 Callum Greenwood scored the deciding goal in the third period for the Hillers (2-5), who also got points from Drew Morse and Ryan Teitel in the Tri-Valley League road win over Flood Omni Rink.

Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 0 Chase Carney made his third hat-trick of the season and added two assists to help the Pioneers win (7-2) in the Cape Ann League win over McVann-OKeefe Skating Rink in Peabody. Evan Fitzemeyer shutout Lynnfield and Drew Damiani (goal, two assists), Will Steadman (goal, assist) and Timmy Sullivan completed the score.

Marshfield 5, Hanover 0 Brady Quackenbush shutout the Rams (5-3-1) in goal in the Patriot League win.

Masconomet 3, Beverly 2 Senior captain Josh Brann (2 goals) scored the winner to lift Masconomet (8-1) over the Panthers for a Northeastern Conference win over Endicott College.

Medway 3, Norwood 0 Evan Monaghan made 29 saves before the shutout and also earned an assist when Medway (9-1) inflicted his first loss on Norwood in a Tri-Valley League matchup against Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Arena in Franklin. Nate Van Saun, Pari Lykourinos and Alex Infanger scored for Medway, which is unbeaten against the MIAA competition.

Methuen 2, Haverhill 1 Sophomore Noah Kneeland and freshman Zach Anderson both lit up at Veterans Memorial Rink to lift the visiting Rangers (7-2-2) to the MVC/DCL D3 triumph.

Milton 4, Newburyport 3 Junior captain Jimmy Fallon scored the overtime winner and added an assist, and senior captain Ryan Dexter made 39 saves for the Wildcats (5-4) in the nonleague win over Ulin Rink.

North Attleborough 5, Oliver Ames 1 Nick Longa scored twice and Nik Kojoian had a goal and two assists to accelerate the Rocketeers (3-5-1) in the Hockomock League win over Asiaf Rink in Brockton.

Pembroke 7, North Quincy 2 Senior captain Anthony Birolini had a goal and two assists, senior captain Jaden Curtis scored his first varsity goal and added an assist, and the Titans won the Patriot Fisher at Hobomock Ice Arena. Junior James Stone made 34 saves for Pembroke (4-5).

Pingree 2, Middlesex 0 Senior captain Michael Lynch scored both goals and senior goalkeeper Matt Cusolito made 28 saves in a nonleague shutout for Pingree (4-5-1).

Plymouth North 6, Whitman-Hanson 5 Kevin Norwood had two goals and two assists, and the Eagles (5-2-1) stopped the Panthers coming back for Patriot Keenan’s win over Rockland Ice Rink. Logan Greeley scored his first varsity goal in the win.

Sandwich 5, Grafton/Blackstone Valley 1 Drew MacKinnon’s two goals and assist propelled the Blue Knights (6-2-1) to nonleague victory at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Colin McIver provided a goal and assist, and Mitchell Norkevicius made 27 saves.

Thayer 6, Nobles 3 Shane Taddia scored twice for Tigers (3-6) in the Independent School League win.

Upper cape 6, Diman 5 Max Bowman capped his hat-trick with the overtime goal for the Rams (4-4), who triumphed in the Mayflower game at the Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Cam Kerry can be reached at [email protected]