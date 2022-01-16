Sports
Players arrived in Macau for the 2021 WTT Champions Macao China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group
MACAU, January 16 – The WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT) and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held in the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from January 19 to 23, 2022. The star-studded lineup of the world’s leading table tennis players arrived in Macau today and were warmly welcomed by the organizers.
The WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars will bring together leading table tennis players, including Olympic champions Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin, Liu Shiwen, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha, plus other well-known players such as Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Doo Hoi Kam, to compete in three categories: men’s singles (16 players), women’s singles (16 players) and mixed doubles (16 pairs). Cheong Chi Cheng from Macao has also been invited to play in the men’s singles.
The first two days of matches (January 19 and 20) will feature Round of 16 matches in all categories. The quarterfinals in all categories will take place on January 21. On the penultimate day (January 22), the quarter-finals in men’s and women’s singles, the semi-finals and the final of the mixed doubles will be played. The semi-finals and finals of the men’s and women’s singles will take place on January 23.
The organizers would like to remind ticket holders that access to the venue starts one hour before the start of the first game of the day. Online ticket holders must collect their tickets one hour before the first game of the day at the ticket desk in the lobby of the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. Upon pick-up, cardholders are required to present their receipt and the ID used to purchase the ticket. If a representative collects the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, he/she must present his/her own ID, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s ID and a written authorization from the ticket holder. All of the above documents must be presented before the ticket holders or representatives are allowed to collect the tickets.
To ensure that the event can take place under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and take measures for the prevention of epidemics in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements of the Health Bureau.
For more information about the event, please visit the Sports Agencies website at https://www.sport.gov.mo/en/sites/wttmacao, the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events on Facebook or WeChat.
