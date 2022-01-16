Reactions after the game of Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor and the Bengals after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, AFC Playoffs

JOE BURROW, quarterback

How does it feel to deliver something to Cincinnati that they haven’t felt in 31 years?

“Yes, it felt good. We could have played better in the attack in the second half, so that was disappointing. I thought we played very well in the first half and played when needed. The defense stepped in in the fourth quarter , so it’s an exciting win, and on to the next one.”

Did you hear a whistle when you delivered the ball to Tyler Boyd on that touchdown?

“No, I didn’t hear a whistle.”

In the fourth quarter there was that moment when you needed a drive, so what was the point in the huddle and on the field at that moment?

“All through the second half we had to put points on the board and we kept scoring field goals instead of scoring touchdowns, and it was disappointing, but we moved the ball and scored points, so you can’t be too mad about it.” But it is clear that we have to perform better.”

Take us through that touchdown game where you would throw it out of bounds, and what did you see expanding it and finding Tyler Boyd in the back of the end zone?

“They dropped eight, and they kind of spy on me, so I knew I could kind of sit back in the bag. I found a little escape route and I told the guys all week that the big plays were coming in scramble situations because they’re so good at limiting the big plays, and we kind of turned it around in that situation.”

Do you think that game gave you the cushion you needed in the second half?

“Yes, I think it was a big game, a big turning point, but after that there was still a lot of football left.”

You told us you had friends and people you knew growing up who told you the Bengals didn’t win a playoff game, so you knew the history. Is this something extra for you?

“It’s exciting. It’s exciting for the city and the state, but we’re not going to look forward to who we’re going to play next week, we’ll be ready to go out and execute the game plan.”

On that last field goal run on third and seven, you hit Ja’Marr Chase on a back shoulder throw. What did you see there?

“Yeah, Ja’Marr (Chase) did a great job on the line to create some separation, and I had a place to put it on the back shoulder, and we hit that all year, so that was a big game in the game.”

What makes you so confident in third place with the weapons you have?

“I think we had a great plan, the coaches came and a great third plan came down. In third place, a lot of teams like to play man and go one-on-one, and everyone knows what kind of guys we have on the outside, so that’s a tough decision for everyone.”

Did Raiders defense coordinator Gus Bradley throw something at you that you didn’t expect, or was it roughly what you thought you were seeing from them?

“They disguised their stuff a little bit more. They still played their stuff, but they just disguised it a little bit differently. But that defense is going to play their stuff.”

Does it mean anything to you to get that win in your first playoff start?

“I mean, it’s exciting. But this was to be expected. This is not the icing on the cake or anything, this is the cake. So let’s move on.’

What does it mean to you to be the youngest quarterback in franchise history to win a playoff game?

“It’s exciting, but we have a great team and a great coaching staff. And like I said, we’ll move on to next week. It’s going to be fun watching the games tomorrow, knowing we have the win. “We had the first game, so we’re getting it out of the way. I’m just going to watch these games and watch the movie tomorrow and get back to work.”

How’s that last ride for you and you’re just an observer, and you watch the defense, and it’s out of your hands? Is that difficult?

“Yeah, it’s hard. I was actually hoping they would score so I could come out again (laughs). But I was glad the defense did a game.”

What was your perspective? Where did you stand and what was your reaction to Germaine Pratt’s choice at the end?

“I was on the sidelines. Most of the time I sit, but I thought I should probably stand up for that. That guy has played incredible all year and I’m excited that he can make a play in that situation.”

Until the Kansas City game, you all hadn’t come back from a fourth quarter deficit. Do you feel like winning a game like this that left you so much behind today?

“We’ve had setbacks all year round. We’ve had pretty big backlogs all season and we’ve been a team in the second half all year. We’ve talked about it when we go down. It. A team can go 28 points. and I feel like we can always come back with the weapons we have on the outside, and Joe Mixon, and our coaching staff. I never feel out of it.”

With those trips that were just field goals, was that overly aggravating or made you nervous?

“It was frustrating. We really wanted to hit that and get those touchdowns. We knew we had the game under control and just had to put points on the board. We could move the ball really well, but we could just do it.” We can’t get over that bulge in the second half and hit it when we need to.”

There were the two drives where you responded with touchdowns. Can you tell us about that first drive after a 3-0 down and the drive before half time?

“Yeah, the first one was a big, big ride. I think it really set the tone for the rest of the game. We moved it up and down a bit and started to get comfortable. I felt very comfortable in the bag Our line did a really good job all day, that’s a really good D-line. I think they did a really good job, and on that third down, CJ (Uzomah) made some great action on the first ride.”

You are very corporate after victories. Is there a party? Do you allow yourself to celebrate or is it straight to work on the next game?

“It’s going to work right away. We’re excited about the win, of course, but it’s the play-offs. (If) you think too much about this, you’ll be beaten in the next round.”

Were you amazed at how the Raiders played Ja’Marr Chase, and what did you think of his 100+ yards performance?

“Yes, he played great as he always does. The important thing with him is that you don’t get a lot of one-on-one chances during the match, but when you do you have to take advantage of them. And I think he has them today capitalized.”

On that first touchdown pass, there were three men when you shot that at CJ Uzomah. Was that a play where your increased arm strength you worked on in the off-season paid off?

Could. Could. I think timing was the bigger emphasis on that pitch. I feel like I put it in a good spot. I threw it right out of the break and CJ did a good job reading the coverage and to understand that he has nowhere to go, just turn around and he’s going to get the ball.”

Zac Taylor said you guys can hang out with anyone in the postseason. What is the source of that trust?

“We expect to beat everyone we play, not just stay with them. The guys we have in that locker room know what kind of players we have, and the coaches have a great game plan every week, so that’s every game that we’re going to do.” to play.”

Did you hear the whistle on that pitch to Tyler Boyd?

How loud was it out there, especially on that fourth-down snap at the end?

“It’s hard for me to say. I’m not really into the noise of the crowd. I’m more focused on my job, so I’m pretty good at tuning that, and I think that helps me. So that is a difficult question to answer, but I know they had a lot of false starts, so it must have been pretty loud.”

You have played a lot of big games in your life. What were the similarities and differences of an NFL Playoff game?

“We knew it was going to be difficult, that’s a very good team and a very good defense. We knew it would come to the final stage in the fourth quarter. That’s how most play-offs come out. We have in a lot of big games this year, so that situation was not new for us.”

Zac Taylor said on the fourth-and-a-foot, he said he put it in your hands, if you got the look you wanted, to do whatever. You didn’t get it, but after that time-out did you want to go for it, or did you think the field goal was okay?

“That’s not my decision. I thought it was a good decision. We take the points and go up two scores in the fourth quarter, and our defense played really well. So let them handle it, let’s get our points and move on.” to go .”

Were you close to getting the look you were looking for?

“Yes, we were close. I wanted it, but sometimes by being patient in that situation you can win that game, so I’m glad it went that way.”

Is there any meaning to the glasses?

“(laughs) Oh no, I just think they’re pretty cool. What do you think? (laughs)”

“No, I wouldn’t call them sunglasses.”

How many texts do you expect to have on your phone about winning a playoff game?

‘Oh, who knows. Probably a few hundred, I haven’t checked yet. But we’ll see.’

So you immediately start preparing, but you only know who you are playing with for 27 hours. What does that preparation look like until you know who is next?

“Just watch football on TV, train tomorrow and then be a fan for the rest of the day and see who we play with.”

Do you think if you didn’t play in Cleveland last week, you could play better this week?