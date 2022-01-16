Virat Kohli quits as India Test cricket captain: Twitter statement, DRS complaint

The cricketing world has reacted with a mixture of shock and admiration after Indian captain Virat Kohli made the decision to resign.

India’s Virat Kohli stepped down as Test captain on Sunday morning, ending a controversial stint in one of the sport’s most prominent positions.

“Everything has to come to a halt at some point and for me as Test captain of India it is now,” he posted on Twitter, a day after his side lost a three-match Test series to South Africa.

Kohli, 33, who stepped down as a T20 skipper after a World Cup debacle and subsequently lost the one-day job, took over from MS Dhoni in 2017 in all formats in India.

“There have been many ups and downs on the journey, but there has never been a lack of effort or lack of faith,” Kohli said.

“I’ve always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do.

“I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be unfair to my team,” he added.

India lost the final Test in Cape Town by seven wickets and went down 2-1, with Kohli blaming the team’s poor hitting ability for the defeat.

He was involved in a DRS controversy in his last Test as captain when he and some of his players in South Africa reacted angrily to an LBW decision that was rejected by the third umpire.

Several Indian players, including Kohli, were heard complaining about the stump mic decision and there seemed to be suggestions that the host broadcaster was manipulating the technology.

Many were shocked by Kohli’s decision to resign. Ex-Indian star turned host and analyst Aakash Chopra tweeted: “Whoaaa…didn’t see that coming. #Kohli.”

The respected Indian commentator Harsh Bhogle wrote: “I thought it would be a good idea to give up the cue captain’s armband, but I’m not too convinced about this move. But now we have to accept and wish a great player a great second wind as a batsman. My only wish for him is that he be happy with his decision.

“Virat says in his statement that he gave everything and no one can ever refute that statement. I have no doubt that he will continue to do so. But this will take some time to digest.”

Indian batter Suresh Raina said: “While I am also shocked by Kohli’s sudden decision, I respect his everything. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket and India.”

Tribute also came in for the batter.

“Congratulations to #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India’s test captain,” tweeted former opener Virender Sehwag.

“Stats don’t lie and he was not only the most successful Indian test captain, but also one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud of @imVkohli and looking forward to seeing you dominate with the bat.

Kohli took over the Test captaincy in 2014, when India took a humble seventh place in the five-day format, taking them to number one, a position they held for nearly three years.

But in a country of over 1.3 billion people obsessed with cricket, the actions of the national captain are likely to be scrutinized more closely than anyone else’s except the prime minister. And critics always pointed out that he failed to take a World Cup win in T20 or ODI cricket.

Kohli was never afraid to speak his mind and recently caused controversy when he said he was informed of his resignation from ODI 90 minutes before the team announcement for the South Africa series and was never encouraged to join as a T20 skipper. as claimed by the Board of Control. for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly.

“I did the job with absolute honesty and left nothing behind,” Kohli said in his statement.

Kohli has also stepped down as captain of the Indian Premier League’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and many have welcomed his decision to focus more on his batting – his form has declined and has not scored a century in the past two seasons.

Kohli thanked former head coach Ravi Shastri, who stepped down after the World Cup when a beloved India exited the group stage after defeats including defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Last year, India was also defeated by New Zealand in the first-ever World Test Championship final.

“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for so long and, more importantly, to all the teammates who agreed from day one with the vision I had for the team and in no gave up the situation. ‘ said Koli.

“You have made this trip so memorable and beautiful.”

Kohli has played 99 Tests for India since his 2011 debut, scoring 7,962 runs at an average of over 50.

He will remain part of the ODI team, led by KL Rahul in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma, which will play three games in South Africa from January 19.