Sports
Federer, Kyrgios under the stars to congratulate Kokkinakis | ATP tour
It wasn’t long before a heartwarming story came to the fore during the 2022 ATP Tour season.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, whose career has been marked by injury and illness, won his first tour level title at the Adelaide International 2 on Saturday. The 25-year-old Australian was visibly emotional within moments of taking the championship.
“When I get good wins, play in front of a full house, it reminds you why you keep doing it, why you get up in the morning, do the training sessions, spend countless hours rehabilitating from injuries that you may never come back from. It just makes it all worth it,” said Kokkinakis. “In front of Mom and Dad, and seeing the tears in their eyes as I hugged them after the game, these are the moments you live for.
“Who knows, not many people get the chance to win a title. For me to do it at home, kinda in my comeback, I just started playing again, hope this is just the beginning for me. ”
In the wake of his big win, Kokkinakis has received a lot of support from his peers. Later in the evening, Kokkinakis revealed on Instagram that he had received a message from former world champion Roger Federer.
“Girl title at home big dude love the sound of that Thanaser. Amazing…keep it up,” Federer wrote.
You May Also Like: Kokkinakis Claims First ATP Tour Title At Home In Adelaide
One of the biggest wins of Kokkinakis’ career came against Federer in Miami in 2018. Then world No. 175, he became the lowest-ranking player to beat a world No. 1 in 15 years. The Swiss was happy to compliment the Aussie.
“He’s a cool guy, a cool attitude. I know him well. He has been to Dubai a few times to practice with me,” Federer said at the time. “We have worked very hard together. I’ve always loved his game.”
Kokkinakis’ old friend, fellow countryman Nick Kyrgios, was also quick to celebrate the victory.
“I am so proud [especially with] everything you’ve been through, my little brother,” Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram story featuring an old photo of the couple together.
“Congratulations!! Great to see you holding that trophy,” tweeted WTA legend Kim Clijsters.
Congratulations !! Great to see you holding that trophy
— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) January 15, 2022
It has been a long journey for Kokkinakis. At the start of the season, he had only reached one semifinal of the ATP Tour. Not only did he hit another one in Adelaide last week, but he followed up this week with his dream performance at the same venue.
It wasn’t easy to get to this point, which wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott alluded to on social media.
“Seriously behind the scenes, the absolute mountain of work this dude has done is unbelievable to watch. And more importantly a ripping dude,” Alcott tweeted. “You fucking deserve this brother!”
Seriously behind the scenes, the absolute mountain of work this guy has put in has been incredible to watch. And more importantly is a ripping guy. You fucking deserve this brother! #kokkinakis @TKokkinakis pic.twitter.com/beM0IUgSxe
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January 15, 2022
Other stars who congratulated Kokkinakis on social media include Mark Philippoussis, Janko Tipsarevic, John Isner, Jeremy Chardy and Daria Saville (née Gavrilova).
Kokkinakis will now prepare for his first round match at the Australian Open against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/kokkinakis-adelaide-2022-final-reaction
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022