HINGHAM – Entering the varsity ice cream can be daunting for newcomers, but Mary Quatrale isn’t shy about making her presence felt.

Quatrale scored two goals in Pembroke’s 4-2 win over Hingham on Saturday at Pilgrim Skating Arena, including the deciding score with 3:41 to go. She did in the Patriot Ledger/Enterprise’s Girls Game of the Week.

She likes to shoot the puck,” Pembroke head coach Bill Flynn said. “Not bad for an eighth grader, eh?”

No – not bad at all.

Quatrale unleashed a weak shot from distance to score the Titans’ first goal of the night, with 3:30 to go in the first period. Hingham’s defense unit (4-4) got stronger as the game went on, but the secret to the eighth division’s success was to remain aggressive.

I just had to keep trying and trying until it goes in, you know? I need to work on my accuracy, but otherwise I’ll just keep shooting,” said Quatrale, a defender.

I love having Mary,” senior goalkeeper Alison Stone said. “I’ve only played hockey with her for one year and I know that if it’s one-on-one with Mary and another girl, I know Mary will understands.

Quatralead, one of the tallest on the ice, admits that her height has served as a pretty impactful confidence booster early in her high school hockey career, saying, “It’s pretty funny considering I’m taller then each of them, mostly, she joked. really great to be able to play with them.” She is one of five eighth graders on the varsity roster, all of whom will be getting ice time for a Pembroke team that includes players of all skill levels.

She has a calming influence. This is her first time defending for us and she’s been brought to the position,” Flynn said. “She’s learning and she’s working hard. You can see it on the ice. She gives everything she can. Her teammates support her, she supports her teammates. It was really nice to watch her.

The Titans (3-4), whose four defeats of the season all came by a margin of one goal, were vulnerable in a similar spot at the start of the third period, despite leading 2-1 at the time. At the start of what turned out to be a penalty period, Hingham started with a 5-on-3 lead.

However, the Pembroke penalty kill crew came through. Crisis averted.

There is definitely an added pressure. One or two guys make me nervous,” Stone said. “But it’s my team and I trust them completely and whoever is out there is behind me.

We just tried to stay positive. It is the children who do the work, they give everything they have. We trust all the kids on the ice to do the right thing and they did,” Flynn said. The two goals in the first period helped us, and we had a really good 5-on-3, full, two-minute kill that the girls did a fantastic job, which gave us a bit of momentum.

Minutes later, Quatrale fueled the momentum to bring home the aforementioned game sealer with 3:31 left to give the Titans a 3-1 lead. At the end, junior Abby Kennedy traded in Hingham’s second goal with 30 seconds to go and Birolini capped the win with a blank score to cosmetically change the scoreboard.

Stone doesn’t care – target support is crucial and she’ll take it when it’s available.

I know I have to save, but I know it has to go through five other people and I trust all my teammates completely,” Stone said. “If it slips through every now and then, I know it’s coming. But I couldn’t do it without them all.

Pembroke’s win makes the Patriot League race all the more interesting. UndefeatedDuxbury (8-0-2) tops the standings, but seven teams are currently on, or within a match of, the .500, making for a messy second place finish. Pembroke and Hingham certainly fit the bill.

The victory means a lot. We have had a difficult start to the year. Our schedule has been brutal, we play a lot of the top teams and the girls keep fighting. We’ve had many defeats with one goal, but there’s no end to that,” Flynn said. “Same tonight. They kept grinding. Hinghams are a fantastic team so it’s a really good win for us to hopefully get us started as we move forward.