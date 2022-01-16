Michael Phelps will face Larry Fitzgerald in Celebrity Pickleball matches





Just because he doesn’t swim anymore doesn’t mean thatMichael Phelps‘ competitive juices are waning. Later this month, the most decorated Olympian in history will add pickleball to his resume when he plays in a special celebrity match at the season-start Desert Ridge Open tournament as part of the Professional Pickleball Association Tour. In addition to winning a record 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which were gold, Phelps has also achieved success in other sports. His 159-foot putt in 2012 is the longest putt ever made in a televised round of golf. Now he goes to the pickleball courts where he takes on the future NFL Hall of FamerLarry Fitzgerald in a series of celebrity contests. Phelps, 36, will face 38-year-old Fitzgerald, who played for the Arizona Cardinals last season but whose retirement from the NFL looks eminent. Fitzgerald is second all-time in NFL career receiving yards, second all-time in career receptions, and sixth all-time in receiving touchdowns. Event Details: Date: Friday, January 28, 2022

Time: 19:00 MST

Location: JW Marriott Resort & Spa Desert Ridge

Format: Men’s Match: 1 game to 11 (Larry/Male Pro vs. Michael/Male Pro) Mixed Match: 1 game to 11 (Larry/Female Pro vs. Michael/Female Pro) Tiebreaker: in case of a tie, we have a singles 1 game to 7

Pickleball is a paddle-and-net sport that is similar to tennis at a basic level, although it has more similarities to the sports of fell or paddle tennis. Opponents stand on the other side of a net and hit a ball back and forth with a paddle that is larger than a table tennis or ping pong racket, but smaller than a tennis racket. The court is less than half the size of a tennis court, and the ball is a hard plastic flute ball, encouraging faster play on the net. A game that relies as much on strategy and finesse as strength and athleticism, the sport has a “non-volleyball zone” that keeps athletes away from the net. This means that hitting the ball softly can be just as effective as hitting it hard. The Boston Globe last year said pickleball is growing at an “almost unprecedented pace” and is billed as the fastest-growing sport in America. While there are no signs of Phelps’ pickleball prowess on his social media channels, there is ample evidence that he has remained active throughout his retirement. That includes lots of posts about golfing, horseback riding, frequent posts about his fitness work, and even the occasional shadow of a dip. Fitzgerald is also an avid golfer, but he hasn’t posted any indication of his pickleball skills either. This newly announced event is part of a rapidly evolving professional pickleball scene. The PPA Tour Was Founded In 2018 But Recently Bought By BillionaireTom Dundon. Along with the purchases of Pickleball Central, the sport’s largest retailer, and PickleballTournaments.com, the sport’s largest tournament platform, Dundon is pushing a lot of new money into the game in an evolution akin to the invasion by billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin and his international Swimming League in the sport of swimming in recent years. Dundon is also the majority owner of NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes and the company TopGolf, a chain of entertainment-focused golf driving ranges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swimswam.com/michael-phelps-will-face-larry-fitzgerald-in-celebrity-pickleball-matches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos