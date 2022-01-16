Gavaskar wants Rishabh to succeed Pant Kohli as test skipper





Citing the example of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he said that sense of responsibility will help Pant flourish



Sunil Gavaskar wants Rishabh Pant to succeed Virat Kohli as the next India Test captain, as he believes a sense of responsibility will make the glove man a better cricketer in all forms of the game. Kohli surprised the cricket fraternity by stepping down from the Test captaincy on Saturday night, a day after losing the Test series in South Africa 1-2 to close the curtains on a successful seven-year reign. Gavaskar said he preferred Pant because he is an automatic choice for selectors in all formats of the game. “It’s going to be quite a debate as far as the selection committee is concerned about who should bring Indian cricket to the fore. First, it should be someone who automatically chooses all formats of the game. Once that happens, it will be a lot easier,” he said. Gavaskar on India today. “If you ask me, I still say, I would see Rishabh Pant as India’s next captain. “There’s only one reason, just as Rohit Sharma got the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians when Ricky Ponting stepped down, look at the change in his at bat after that. Suddenly the responsibility of being captain made him have those wonderful cameos from years” 30s, 40s and 50s to hundreds, 150 and 200. “I think the sense of responsibility given to Rishabh Pant will help him score a lot more of those wonderful hundred he scored at Newlands,” he added. Gavaskar further explained the rationale behind his choice, citing the example of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who achieved great success after taking over the captaincy at a very young age. “Yes, I say that. Tiger Pataudi was captain at age 21 under unfavorable circumstances when Nari Contractor was injured. Look what he did next. He took the captain’s armband like a duck to water. “I think what we have seen with Rishabh Pant as the Delhi Capitals captain in the IPL, I believe he has the ability to take Indian cricket forward and make it a very exciting team to watch,” said he. Limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has emerged as the front-runner to take over the Test captaincy from Kohli, although he was out of the South African series due to injury. Rohit was recently named Test Vice-Captain, replacing Ajinkya Rahane. In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul was Kohli’s deputy in South Africa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/gavaskar-wants-rishabh-pant-to-succeed-kohli-as-test-skipper/article38278112.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos