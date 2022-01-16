Are the state of Iowa football coaches in place? We can only hope

Just a few thoughts on random things I’ve seen and heard over the past few days, but first this:

Iowa State was a combined 36-5 after Saturday. That’s 16-1 for Bill Fennelly’s women’s basketball team, 14-3 for TJ Otzelberger’s men’s team, and 6-1 for Kevin Dresser’s wrestlers.

I can’t imagine those three sports will ever have such a glossy record.

* * *

Another round Where is he going? seems over.

Matt Campbell is still the soccer coach of Iowa States. Jon Heacock is still the program’s defensive coordinator. All-American Will McDonald is still the best defense on the team, Xavier Hutchinson the best receiver and Anthony Johnson the best cornerback on campus.

They will soon start spring training together. Together they will find out why last season was only 7-6. Together they are part of Cyclones Football 2022.

The most recent red flag for Iowa State fans was the sourced internet report that Heacock’s new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freemans was the top pick to replace him as the defensive coordinator.

Freeman calling Heacock sounds plausible. They have a relationship that dates back to when they were both assistant coaches at Kent State in 2011 and 2012. They kept in touch. Freeman suggests that they can also reunite sounds, as Heacock is among the best of the nations.

If that conversation did indeed take place.

Dot connecting can be dangerous. Sometimes they connect to a pretty picture. Sometimes they don’t.

All I know is that Heacock is still the Iowa States defensive coordinator. I also know that Heacock and Offensive Coordinator Tom Manning will make $1 million a year salary if they are still employed on July 1, 2023. It’s in his contract. It’s also in the Mannings contract.

On July 1, 2022, contracts say their base salaries are $950,000. On July 1, 2023, their base salary jumped to $1 million.

When announcing Campbell’s new contract in February 2021, the school said it would introduce an additional $3 million in staff salary increases over the next three years. That could presumably include extra money for executives and field support staff.

Coach Campbell has always invested in his student athletes and football staff for his own personal gain, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement released by the school upon the announcement of Campbell’s 2021 contract. That is the essence of servant leadership and that is what makes Coach Campbell so successful.

* * *

I agree with Nick Saban. I also agree with Kirby Smart.

Name, image and likeness must be regulated.

We prefer college athletes who finally get a chance to monetize their fame. If they want to advertise a major local supermarket chain, go for it. If they want to do promotions for car dealers, that’s great.

If someone is offered $1 million to transfer from one school to another in this instant eligibility transfer portal world, then that is wrong.

That red flag went up recently when former Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch wrote that an investment company he works with would pay the former Oklahoma quarterback. Caleb Williams $1 million to play in Eastern Michigan, whose football program is led by former Drake coach Chris Creighton.

We have seen other offers:

A Miami businessman offered $500 a month to Hurricanes football players to advertise a chain of mixed martial arts facilities.

An Austin, Texas company has promised Longhorns Scholarship Offensive Linemen $50,000.

Those very public offerings were aimed at future college football stars who spend a lot of time on social media. The news can spread about many things, including NIL probabilities.

Schools with fans who are financially able and willing to transfer financial donations from donations and who help build new facilities for the athletes will become more common.

“I think it’s a little concerning how it’s being used to let players decide where to go to school because I don’t think that was the intent,” Saban told reporters on the eve of the College Football Playoff championship game. “I don’t think that’s the NCAA’s intent.

I think we probably need some kind of national legislation to control that to some degree because I think there’s going to be an imbalance as to who can dominate college football if it’s not regulated in some way.”

Saban is all for athletes who make money.

So is Georgias Smart, but up to a point.

“You are going to have the haves and have nots and the separation that is already there is going to get even bigger,” Smart said during the press conference. “The schools that have the capacity and capability and are more competitive in the NIL market will be schools that stay one step ahead of other schools.

I don’t want (recruitment) decisions to be based on that, but ultimately a lot of young men want to base their decision on that.”

So far, it hasn’t been a recruiting problem for Iowa Statesmen’s new basketball coach, TJ Otzelberger.

We haven’t had it yet,” Otzelberger said, “but if it is, try to be very specific, that the reason they want to be at Iowa State is to play at Hilton Coliseum, they want to be a part of something bigger than themselves, and have this opportunity with a large fan base.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson began his 50th year writing for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him on [email protected], 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.