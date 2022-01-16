Connect with us

Are the state of Iowa football coaches in place? We can only hope

Just a few thoughts on random things I’ve seen and heard over the past few days, but first this:

Iowa State was a combined 36-5 after Saturday. That’s 16-1 for Bill Fennelly’s women’s basketball team, 14-3 for TJ Otzelberger’s men’s team, and 6-1 for Kevin Dresser’s wrestlers.

I can’t imagine those three sports will ever have such a glossy record.

* * *

Another round Where is he going? seems over.

Matt Campbell is still the soccer coach of Iowa States. Jon Heacock is still the program’s defensive coordinator. All-American Will McDonald is still the best defense on the team, Xavier Hutchinson the best receiver and Anthony Johnson the best cornerback on campus.

They will soon start spring training together. Together they will find out why last season was only 7-6. Together they are part of Cyclones Football 2022.

The most recent red flag for Iowa State fans was the sourced internet report that Heacock’s new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freemans was the top pick to replace him as the defensive coordinator.

Dec 5, 2020; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock walk the sidelines on Saturday during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State would beat West Virginia 42-6. Mandatory Credit: Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Freeman calling Heacock sounds plausible. They have a relationship that dates back to when they were both assistant coaches at Kent State in 2011 and 2012. They kept in touch. Freeman suggests that they can also reunite sounds, as Heacock is among the best of the nations.

If that conversation did indeed take place.

Dot connecting can be dangerous. Sometimes they connect to a pretty picture. Sometimes they don’t.

