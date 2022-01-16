Court upholds visa cancellation, Tennis Star must be deported





topline A federal court in Melbourne on Sunday upheld the Australian government’s decision to revoke tennis star Novak Djokovics’ visa on public health and safety grounds. could compete in the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open in 2022 to … [+] Melbourne Park.

Getty Images

Key facts The decision of a panel of three judges was unanimous and Djokovic was ordered to pay the government’s legal costs. The Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia, James Allsop, noted that the role of the courts was not to judge the merits or wisdom of the government’s decision to revoke the Djokovics visa. The ruling only examined whether the decision was illegal, irrational or legally unreasonable, Allsop added. Australian officials can now move to evict the unvaccinated tennis star who now also faces the prospect of being banned from the country for three years. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Djokovic Australian Open spot will now to be filled by 150th-ranked Salvatore Caruso. Crucial Quote In a statement released after the ruling, Djokovic said: I am extremely disappointed with the Court’s decision to reject my application, which means that I will not be able to stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. Noting that he will work with authorities to facilitate his departure from the country, the 20-time grand slam winner added: I feel uncomfortable that the focus of the past few weeks has been on me and I hope we can now all can focus on the game and tournament that i love. key background Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke on Friday revoked Djokovic’s visa for public health reasons, saying Djokovic’s presence in the country would encourage anti-vaxxer sentiment. Hawkes’ decision was immediately challenged in court by Djokovics’ lawyers who called the decision irrational, arguing he poses a negligible risk to the public. Australia currently only allows travelers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the country. The unvaccinated Serbian tennis star was given medical clearance to participate in the Australian Open after claiming to have tested positive in mid-December. He was detained by border authorities after landing in Melbourne last week, who eventually revoked his visa and decided he had not provided sufficient evidence for a medical exemption. However, the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court ruled on Monday that authorities had not followed proper procedures in revoking the Djokovics visa and ordered the Australian government to reintroduce the visa. Read further Novak Djokovic timeline: his positive Covid test, personal events and travel documents ahead of Australian Open (Forbes) Australia Cancels Novak Djokovic’s Visa Again (Forbes) Full coverage and live updates about the Coronavirus

