Sports
Top 10 Famous Table Tennis Players In The World Right Now
Table tennis is a popular sport that is growing in popularity. There are several professional table tennis tournaments in World and it has reached a height where there are famous players from all over the world.
The world has several popular table tennis tournaments taking place this season such as the popular World Table Tennis Championships.
View the list of the top 10 famous and professional table tennis players in the world here on this page.
10. Ma Lin
Ma Lin is a popular and professional table tennis player from Shenyang, Liaoning, China. He is a retired player from China whose style is Chinese Penhold with a total of 4 types of equipment.
Ma Lin is a popular player with countless records to his name. He has had many world championships such as gold medal in 1999 Eindhoven mixed doubles, 2001 Osaka team, 2003 Paris, 2004 Doha, 2006 Bremen and many more.
He has 3 gold medals in the Olympics, 9 golds in the World Championships and 6 golds in the World Cup. The other records include 7 silver medals at the World Championships. There are 4 bronze medal records in the World Cup and 1 in the World Cup.
9. Dmitry Ovtcharov
Dimitrij is a popular and professional table tennis player from Germany. He is a Ukrainian born player who represents Germany in the game.
The player plays with the right-handed, shakehand grip. He holds the record for two silver and four bronze medals in the Olympics.
ITTF ranks the player in ninth position for the world ranking of the game.
8. Liang Jingkun
Liang is a Chinese table tennis player who represents in the World Table Tennis Championships. He competes in men’s singles and has also competed in the World Tennis Championships where he wins the Fan Zhendong.
Liang is a popular player who had the top 6 in 2019 while the player is currently in 8th position.
7. Lin Gaoyuan
Lin is a popular left-handed Chinese player with shake handle in the tournament. The player uses equipment such as DIGNICS 05 (BH, red), DHS H3 NAtional Blue (FH, black), Butterfly Lin Gaoyuan ALC sheet.
He wins a gold medal for the Chinese at the 2018 Team World Cup and the 2018 World Team Championships.
The player was in the top position at position 2 of the table in 2019.
6. Lin Yun-ju
Lin is a popular and professional table tennis player from Yuanshan, Yilan County, Taiwan. He is a left-handed player with shake handle in the game.
The player uses equipment such as Butterfly Lin Yun-Ju SZLC with energy 05 hard on the forehand and numbers 05 on the backhand.
The highest-ranking player will be in position 5 in 2021.
5. Tomokazu Harimoto
Tomokazu is a popular Japanese table tennis player in the team that is the winner of the 2018 World Junior Singles and ITTF 2018 World Junior Championship.
He is a right-handed, shake-hand grip player. He has the equipment as Butterfly Tomokazi Harimoto ALC, Butterfly Dignis 05 (Forehand), Dignis 05 (Backhand).
The highest ranking for the player took place in January 2019, where he takes the 3rd position.
4. Hugo Calderano
Hugo is a popular and professional table tennis player from Brazil. The player was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where he is a right handed, shake hand, grip player.
He is considered the very first player from Latin America to reach the top 10 of the ITTF World Rankings.
The player is currently in position 4 in the world ranking where he is part of the club TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen.
3. XIN Xin
Xu Xin is a Chinese-born popular and professional table tennis player whose playing style is left-handed, penhold grip.
He has equipment like Stiga Dynasty Carbon, TG2 Skyline Blue (FH, black, DHS NEO Hurricane 3 Custom sponge (BH, red).
The highest for the player is January 2013, where he was ranked #1 in the world rankings. Currently, however, the player is in position 3 of the world ranking.
2. Ma Long
Ma Long is a popular and professional Chinese table tennis player who plays in the right-handed, shake-handle position. He is a popular and professional player famously named The Dictator, The Dragon.
The equipment for the Chinese player is DHS W968 (2019), DHS Hurricane 3 National (FH, Black), DHS Hurricane 3 National (BH, Red).
The player is currently in position 2 of the match representing the club Shandong Weiqiao.
1. Fan Zhendong
The fan is a popular Chinese player and a professional player who plays in the position of right-handed shake the handle. He uses equipment like Stiga Infinity VPS with DHS Hurricane 3 National (Blue Sponge) (FH, Black), Butterfly Dignis 05 (BH, Red)
The highest ranking for the number 1 position where he has been since 2018.
