Raiders-Bengals game officials Jerome Boger expected to be out of work this NFL postseason





Referee Jerome Boger and the crew who played the AFC wildcard game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals are not expected to make another appearance this postseason after their troubled performance Saturday, marked by a controversial whistle. The NFL rates officials after every game, and Boger and his team aren’t expected to get high marks for Saturday, when they ruled a whistle had been blown after Tyler Boyd of Cincinnati caught a touchdown from Joe Burrow — though replays seemed different. show. The league usually takes officials assigned to the division round — not the wild card round — to operate the Super Bowl. But officials who get high marks this weekend can and should qualify for the Super Bowl. 2 Related A league source expressed no surprise at Boger’s performance; others across the league have commented on it at various points in the season, and the NFL has received mixed reviews for mixing its off-duty teams into post-season games, hiring officials from different teams, and assigning them to to work together. Boyd’s touchdown gave Cincinnati a 20-6 lead with just under two minutes left in Saturday’s top half. Burrow rolled to the right to dodge pressure and threw to the sideline from close range. The game went on despite an erroneous whistle from an official, who believed Burrow was out of bounds. Boyd caught the 10-yard pass in the back of the end zone, and the game counted despite protests from the Raiders, who cited the rule that the ball must return to its previous spot. NFL senior vice president on duty Walt Anderson said after the game that Boger and his team “didn’t feel like the whistle had blown before the receiver caught the ball.” “We confirmed with the referee and the team that during that game – they got together and talked – they determined that they had a whistle, but that the whistle was blown for them on the field after the receiver caught the ball” Anderson said. according to a pool report. Unintentional and/or erroneous whistles cannot be judged under the NFL’s current instant replay rules. “At the time we didn’t know because we heard a whistle,” said Raiders defender Maxx Crosby. “The umpire said he was out, and then they said it was a touchdown – and then there was no rating. So we just said ‘Okay’, so we just kept going. We had our chances. No capitals.” Raider’s interim coach Rich Bisaccia echoed Crosby’s sentiments, saying he “had no problems with service today.” The Bengals held off the Raiders’ late rally for a 26-19 win, their first win after the season in 31 years. Paul Gutierrez of ESPN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

