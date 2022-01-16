Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022) to be played behind closed doors





The upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022) will be played behind closed doors, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday, January 15. The tournament kicks off on January 15, Friday, and the BCB took up the call in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus hits a new wave of pandemic that has engulfed most countries that are registering a record number of cases per day. This led to most matches, such as the South Africa-India tour, being played without an audience. Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board had recently allowed crowds in Dhaka and Chattogram when the Tigers closed horns with Pakistan in a bilateral Test and T20I series, they decided not to risk their main T20 tournament and cut the crowds. for the entire BPL 2022 edition. Ismail Haider Mallick, the secretary of the BPL’s board of directors, revealed that fans will not be present at the venues during the BPL, according to government guidelines. There will be no fans in the stadium during the upcoming BPL. These are the government guidelines and we follow it, Mallick was quoted on Cricbuzz. No DRS to be used in BPL 2022: BCB Apart from this, the BPL 2022 will not have the Decision Review System (DRS) technology as the board was unable to bring in engineers from abroad due to the pandemic. In the T20 competition, a foreign referee and a local referee will direct the matches. We cannot use the DRS in BPL due to the Covid situation. Now they (technicians) can’t fly. Their two teams are now in two countries, they will not be able to come to Bangladesh from there in this situation. Hawk-Eye Company is the only provider of DRS in the world. No one wants to come because of Omicron, he claimed. There is nothing to discuss with the franchises about DRS. We didn’t get a DRS and we’ll let them know. It’s true that the tournament could lose some of its appeal without DRS, but there’s nothing you can do about it. We wanted a full capacity of crowds in BPL. We also got permission from the government, but everything changed because of Omicron, added Mallick. Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal will face each other in the opening match of the BPL 2022 and in the second match on the same day, Dhaka Platoon and Khulna Tigers will also close the horns. Also Read: It’s an astonishing decision: youth coach Rajkumar Sharma over Virat Kohli waives test authority



