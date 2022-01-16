Jordan Davis best captures a forever legendary Georgia football team, party!





ATHENS There was a lot of talk on Saturday about everything it took to build Georgia’s 2021 National Championship team. Perhaps there is no better example of that process than Jordan Davis. Davis, the giant defensive tackle and winner of the Outland and Bednarik Award, was the last Georgia player to address the crowd at Sanford Stadium. He talked about his humble beginnings and everything it took to become one of the best players on the best team in the country.

It’s a culture he helped create and advance. He didn’t do it alone, not even on the defensive line in Georgia. Compared to Devonte Wyatt and Julian Rochester, Davis could actually be considered on the younger side of those in the Georgia defensive line space. Related: Julian Rochester perfectly represents Georgia’s football journey to win the National Championship Davis recalled a conversation he had with Wyatt a year ago when the former was considering going to the NFL. However, the latter told him he would be back and that’s when Davis decided to do the same. From there, Davis and the Georgia team hit the ground or rather run up the stadium stairs. This team often talked about how much running they did, whether it was the off-season or in the weeks leading up to the College Football Playoff. There were many cold and early mornings for Davis and his teammates at Sanford Stadium. Those training sessions enabled a packed Sanford Stadium in January. One that impressed SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. It’s special. right now, sitting in this stadium, i look back and turn the clock to 11, 12 months ago. The stadium stairs are scaling, said offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. That dirty, hard work in the dark that Coach Smart knows I’m talking about. It is real. It gave us these results.

Davis admitted that he often needed those runs. In a press conference just two days before Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama, Davis told reporters he would go for a run after he settled his obligations. The senior defensive tackle constantly battled his weight and fitness levels while in college. Monday’s win seemed to show he won that battle as a member of the Bulldogs. Georgia will now have to do the impossible to replace Davis. In some ways, you can’t, because there just aren’t many people like Davis readily available. Both from a football standpoint but also personally. Davis was the face and voice of the 2021 Georgia football team. It’s a fitting final for someone who smiled so many times and brought joy to so many others, got to do it one last time. Each ending is someone else’s beginning. Because of everything Davis has done for Georgia, the Bulldogs will be in a better place. One where they probably won’t wait 41 years for their next championship. A new standard of excellence has been set, said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. We expect to hold onto that same standard at UGA for a long time to come. Which brings me to this point, and this is how it ended: Were burnin the boats baby, came back. Ceremony of the Georgian Football Championship More Georgia football stories from around the DawgNation

