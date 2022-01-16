Sports
Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing last visa fight
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic leaves the Park Hotel detention facility before attending a court hearing at his lawyer’s office in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE
Jan. 16 (UPI) – Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was expelled from the country on Sunday after losing an 11-hour bid in an Australian federal court to save his chances of participating in the Australian Open after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Australian federal court unanimously ruled that immigration minister Alex Hawke was within his legal rights to revoke Djokovic’s visa for a second time on Friday, as the tennis star’s views on vaccines posed a risk to public health and the “good order.” ” of the country. .
Djokovic has won nine Australian Open titles, including the past three, and was looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title. He is linked with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
After the hearing, Djokovic released a statement saying he was “deeply disappointed” by the court’s decision and was later deported on an Emirates flight to Dubai. The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
“I am very disappointed with the court’s ruling that my request for judicial review of the minister’s decision to revoke my visa, meaning I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open, has been rejected” , said Djokovic. “I respect the court’s ruling and will cooperate with the relevant authorities in connection with my departure from the country.”
Djokovic, 34, also said he was “uncomfortable” being the center of attention during the 10-day saga, which has been closely followed by those who both support and oppose vaccines, saying that he was “what would take time to rest and recover.”
“I hope now we can all focus on the tournament that I love,” said Djokovic. “I want to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.”
Hawke confirmed that Djokovic had left Australia in a statement, praising the court’s decision.
“I welcome today’s unanimous decision by the full Australian Federal Court, upholding my decision to exercise my power under the Migration Act to revoke Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa in the public interest,” Hawke said.
“Australia’s strict border protection policies have kept us safe during the pandemic, leading to one of the lowest death rates, strongest economic recovery and highest vaccination coverage in the world.”
The hear television Sunday was requested by Djokovic’s lawyers because of the impending competition. It was held before a panel of three judges, rendering the court’s decision binding, as tens of thousands of people worldwide tuned in to the live stream.
At the hearing, Nick Wood, Djokovic’s lawyer, argued at length that Hawke had failed to consider the consequences of preventing Djokovic from competing by revoking his visa, and that deporting his client from the country itself “could work to generate anti-vaccine sentiment.”
His lawyers also argued that Hawke could not have known about Djokovic’s current views on vaccination, despite previous comments the tennis star had made in April 2020 that he was “against vaccination”, such as reported by the BBC.
Hawke’s lawyers argued that Wood’s allegation that the minister had not considered the consequences of the decision to expel Djokovic is unfounded.
“The Commonwealth should not be tied to the presence of a stranger for fear of what might happen if they were removed, which is essentially what the applicant’s case requires,” said Stephen Lloyd, Hawke’s government attorney.
The Association of Tennis Professionals, the governing body for professional tennis, said in a statement following the ruling that it “strongly recommends all players to be vaccinated”.
“Today’s decision to uphold Novak Djokovic’s Australian visa cancellation marks the end of a deeply regrettable series of events. Ultimately, decisions by legal authorities on public health issues must be respected,” the statement said.
“More time is needed to take stock of the facts and learn lessons from this situation. Regardless of how this point has been reached, Novak is one of the greatest champions of our sport and his absence from the Australian Open is a loss to the game. .”
Prime Minister Scott Morrison echoed Hawke’s comments in a statement following the ruling, saying that he “welcomes the decision to keep our borders strong and Australians safe” and that “strong borders are fundamental to the Australian way of life, as are the rule of law.”
“Australians have made a lot of sacrifices during this pandemic and they rightly expect the outcome of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said. “During the pandemic, we have collectively achieved one of the lowest death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.”
