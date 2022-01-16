Novak Djokovic: brooding, divided tennis great with fiery temperament

Growing up with NATO bombs raining on Serbia, Novak Djokovic turned out to be one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The 34-year-old, who boasts a record 20 Grand Slams – the same number as his great rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – always fails to both divide and unite. His stunning performance on the track has often been overshadowed by blunders and missteps. The latest and easily most controversial — fueled by his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19 — culminated Sunday in Djokovic losing a high-profile federal lawsuit over deportation from Australia.

It came just one day before he was to defend his Australian Open crown.

The world number one flew into Melbourne last week and claimed a vaccine waiver due to a positive PCR test result on December 16.

The waiver sparked anger among Australians – who have endured virus lockdowns and restrictions for two years – and his visa was canceled, leaving him in an immigration center.

A judge overturned that, but the government then tore up Djokovic’s visa for a second time, triggering Sunday’s court hearing, which the tennis ace lost.

He now faces the shame of deportation.

Breed, sow division

Even before that, Djokovic was seemingly doomed never to receive the same recognition as Federer or Nadal, the undisputed champions of the people.

There are those who see something too calculated in Djokovic’s makeup – an intense, somber presence prone to affectation, a little too ‘new age’.

A fiery temper — a trait absent from Federer and Nadal’s DNA — bubbles over too often, such as his notorious failure at the 2020 US Open for wiping angrily at a ball that then went down a female’s throat. line impaled right.

Djokovic, who left Belgrade when he was 12 to train in Munich and escape the NATO bombing of his home city, often seems to feel like he can’t stand if he falls.

His decision to host a series of exhibition events in the Balkans in the midst of the pandemic may have been with the best of intentions, but a series of positive Covid-19 tests, including for him and his wife Jelena, highlighted the recklessness of the plan.

He then publicly expressed his doubts about the Covid-19 vaccination program, a position that referred to him as ‘Novax’.

Australian player Nick Kyrgios once accused Djokovic of a desperate need to be liked.

However, the career achievements and determination of a player who broke through the $150 million prize money barrier first is beyond question.

Four years ago, Djokovic’s career was in the doldrums.

Unable to shake off the lingering effects of elbow surgery, he suffered a shock early departure from the French Open.

With his ranking outside the top 20 for the first time in 12 years, Djokovic even threatened to skip Wimbledon.

He changed his mind and suddenly rejuvenated, dragged to a fourth title at the All England Club and successfully defended it a year later, saving two championship points in an epic final against Federer.

Race for greatness

Djokovic has 20 Grand Slam titles in his career of 86.

He has been number one in the world for a record number of weeks.

In the race for greatness, he has records to his name over both Nadal and Federer, 30-28 and 27-23 respectively.

Djokovic captured the first of his majors at the Australian Open in 2008, but it was three years before he added his second.

He dropped gluten from his diet, his lithe physique allowed him to track down lost things.

After leading Serbia to a first Davis Cup in 2010, he raced through the first half of 2011, building a 48-1 winning run.

Only a defeat in the semifinals at the French Open prevented him from conquering a Grand Slam on the calendar.

Despite this, he finished 2011 with a record 70-6 wins and losses, a run of 10 tournament wins and first as number one at the end of the year.

Back-to-back Australian Opens followed in 2012 and 2013, although the French Open remained frustratingly out of reach with three heartbreaking defeats until its breakthrough in 2016.

The year before, he won 11 titles and compiled a win-loss record of 82-6.

In total, he has nine Australian Opens, six Wimbledons, three US Open titles and two French Opens to his name.

His victory over Nadal in an epic semi-final at last year’s French Open was just the Spaniard’s third defeat in 108 games at the event.

Djokovic was responsible for two of them.

He added the 2021 Wimbledon title to his loot, but missed out to become the first man in more than half a century to complete a Grand Slam calendar with a defeat in the US Open final.