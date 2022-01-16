Men’s tennis opens season with double victory





The Auburn men’s tennis team opened the 2022 spring season with a pair of 6-1 and 7-0 wins — over North Alabama in front of a lively crowd indoors Saturday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn.

“I think both games completed what we needed,” head coach Auburn Bobby Reynolds said. “We got a lot of points play, we got pushed, we had guys playing three or four matches in singles and doubles and that was what we needed to shake off the rust and get our feet together and get competitive tennis to play. “That’s a great way to start the season, get pushed, because next week at Old Dominion will be a tough test for us on their home turf. “I thought it was a great turnout and we appreciate the fans; for the 1:30 game I don’t think there was a place in the stands and we love that.” The Tigers took double points in both games and went 5-0 in tandem play. on lane three, Josh Raab and Will Nolan , in their first pairing for the Tigers, were 6-0 winners in the early game and 6-2 winners in the nightcap, both times against UNA’s Sam Tolbert and Nazar Fedoryshyn. maroon Jan Galka and Tyler Sticke 28 national number in doubles, took the double point in both games, with a 6-2 win in the opener and a 6-4 win in the second game, both times against UNA’s top team of Carlos Matarredona and Fernando Perez Herrera. In the season-opening game, the Tigers took singles wins on five of the six lanes. Spencer Gray took the team game with his 6-2, 6-0 win over Jamie Bixby on field six. Handover Raul Dobai scored his first double match win for Auburn on lane two with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Carlos Matarredona of UNA and No. 47 Tyler Sticke , who played on court one for the Tigers, was a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Perez Herrera in the other matches counting. In the evening game, Maxwell Giddens was the first to finish for Auburn with a 6-0, 6-3 win on field six over Sam Tolbert. Tyler Sticke recorded a second victory of the day in singles 6-4, 6-0 over Carlos Matarredona and then Raul Dobai took the team victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Nazar Fedoryshyn on lane three. Auburn will return to action next Sunday, January 23 in a Central-game at 10:00 AM in Old Dominion. Auburn 6, North Alabama 1 (match one)

singles #47 Tyler Sticke (PLEASE) final. Fernando Perez Herrera (UNA) 6-3, 6-1

Raul Dobai (PLEASE) final. Carlos Matarredona (UNA) 6-2, 6-2

Find Murgett (PLEASE) final. Chris Zhang (UNA) 6-0, 6-2

Will Nolan (PLEASE) final. Nazar Fedoryshyn (UNA) 6-3, 6-2

Guilherme Diniz (UNA) beats. Jackson Ross (PLEASE) 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4)

Spencer Gray (PLEASE) final. Jamie Bixby (UNA) 6-2, 6-0 doubles #28 Jan Galka / Tyler Sticke (PLEASE) final. Carlos Matarredona/Fernando Perez Herrera (UNA) 6-2

Raul Dobai / Maxwell Giddens (PLEASE) final. Chris Zhang/Guilherme Diniz (UNA) 6-3

Josh Raab / Will Nolan (PLEASE) final. Nazar Fedoryshyn/Sam Tolbert (UNA) 6-0 Time of the match: 2:00; Order of finish: Doubles: 3.1,2; Singles: 2,3,6,1,4,5; Official: Donna Jerome maroon 6, North Alabama 0 (second game) singles #47 Tyler Sticke (PLEASE) final. Carlos Matarredona (UNA) 6-4, 6-0

#59 Jan Galka (PLEASE) final. Fernando Perez Hererra (UNA) 6-2, 6-1

Raul Dobai (PLEASE) final. Nazar Fedoryshyn (UNA) 6-3, 6-2

Will Nolan (PLEASE) final. Chris Zhang (UNA) 6-2, 6-3

Josh Raab (PLEASE) final. Guilherme Diniz (UNA) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-3)

Maxwell Giddens (PLEASE) final. Sam Tolbert (UNA) 6-0, 6-3 doubles #28 Jan Galka / Tyler Sticke (PLEASE) final. Carlos Matarredona/Fernando Perez Herrera (UNA) 6-4

Raul Dobai / Maxwell Giddens (PLEASE) v Chris Zhang/Jamis Bixby (UNA) 5-3 unfinished

Josh Raab / Will Nolan (PLEASE) final. Nazar Fedoryshyn/Sam Tolbert (UNA) 6-2 Time of match: 2:01; Order of finish: Doubles: 3.1; Singles: 6,1,3,4,2,5; Official: Donna Jerome

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2022/1/15/mens-tennis-opens-season-with-doubleheader-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos