Sports
Womens Ashes 2021-22 is approaching, but fears of the coronavirus are mounting
The final round of preparations is underway in camps in England and Australia as Womens Ashes starts in 5 days.
While the England team has already reached Australia, the Aussies have also started rallying for the prep camp and the full 15-man main squad, as well as the A squad, are expected to meet on January 17, just three days before the rivalry kicks off. the corridor with the first of three T20Is in the Adelaide Oval.
Following a strict notice released last week stating that in the event that a player tests positive for Covid-19 during the Ashes, they would NOT be allowed to be part of the 2022 ICC Womens Cricket World Cup squad, the players are being extra vigilant of course no one wants to miss the chance to represent the country at a World Cup. However, to have a backup in case the virus hits the Ashes, Australian team management has asked the A-team players who would stay separate from the main team to be prepared for a call-up. The message further stated that late additions to the World Cup squad would not be allowed to adhere to mandatory quarantine protocols by World Cup host New Zealand.
As reported by cricket.com.au, the players have taken various means of transport to travel to Adelaide to avoid an alarming situation. They would remain in self-isolation most of the time, but are allowed to use the outdoor gym and train in the nets in pairs of different roles. However, as Sydney and Melbourne have registered a high number of cases, restrictions on the players would be stricter once the players from these cities join the team.
Spinner Jess Jonassen shared her thoughts on the restrictions in place and the board’s warning against cricket.com.au that,
“There’s no such thing as an ideal thing in Omicron’s current climate, but I’d rather make sure everyone’s safety is taken care of and we can play a full series than risk anything, so it is what it is,”
It’s like when we’re outside our own hotel room, make sure we have a mask on, follow all the normal government rules, and then it’s also for us to make sure we go somewhere as a group in terms of go get a takeaway coffee e.g. you only go in groups of three or something.
“There is unrest in the camp in England,” said Heather Knight after a staff member tested positive for COVID. #AshTest pic.twitter.com/wf21VP4goA
Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) January 14, 2022
With the Ashes, both teams would start a hectic schedule as they enter the World Cup bubble once the competition is over on February 8 and don’t return home until early April.
Earlier this week, when announcing the squad, Australian captain Meg Lanning shared the fear Covid-19 has caused every individual in the camp. She said,
“If we go into this bubble, the risk of contracting COVID is significantly greater than what it might have been even six months ago,”
“That’s a small difference going into this series and that World Cup at the back is something that everyone wants to be a part of and definitely doesn’t want to miss.
There is, I think, that little bit of nervousness, but after talking to the medical staff and all the support staff, they are doing everything they can to keep the bubble very safe and minimize the risk of getting COVID.
“I am very confident that everything is in place and hopefully everyone can stay safe,” added the lead Ashes T20I run scorer.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 hit the English camp yesterday when one of their support staff tested positive. But luckily the others in the group are safe from now on.
Source: cricket.com.au
