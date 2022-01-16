Australian Open 2022 men’s singles draw, bracket

Novak Djokovic losing his deportation appeal on Sunday, the day before the main draw begins, shook the Australian Open men’s draw.
Djokovic, the record nine-time Australian Open men’s champion, was seeded first but now a lucky loser, ranked 150th Salvatore Caruso of Italy, takes his place on the bracket.
Djokovic will have to wait until the French Open in May for his next chance to break his tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadalfor the men’s record 20 major titles.
Instead, the highest ranked player at the Australian Open is original number 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, who upset Djokovic in the US Open final last year.
third ranked Alexander Zverevis another contender, having won the Tokyo Olympics on a hard court.
Then there’s Nadal, now the lone past Australian Open in the field and originally seeded sixth. The Spaniard is playing his first major since the 2021 French Open. He missed Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open for physical reasons and ended his season prematurely due to a foot injury.
Federer (knee surgery) misses the Australian Open for the second consecutive year.
