UMaine hockey falls short in 4-3 loss against UMass Lowell

The University of Maine men’s hockey team has developed a bad habit and it proved costly again Saturday night.

For the second game in a row, the Black Bears found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the first period of their game against Hockey East leader UMass Lowell.

UMaine was never closer than two in the 5-3 loss on Friday night, but it came in twice on Saturday night to eventually make up for a 4-3 setback at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Junior defender Jordan Schulting’s second career goal and first of the season, coming on 10:56 mark of the third period, proved to be the game winner.

It gave the River Hawks a 4-2 lead.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup put in a shot from Sam Duerr from the point behind UML goalkeeper Owen Savory with 2:50 left to make it 4-3 as the Black Bears had a power play and also had goalkeeper Victor Ostman drawn in favor from an additional attacker, giving them a 6-to-4 advantage.

But Savory made crucial saves over Donavan Houle and Jakub Sirota in the last minute and a half to secure victory for the nation’s 12th-ranked team.

UMass Lowell is now 13-3-3 overall after winning its fifth game in a row. It is 10-2-1 in Hockey East play and kept the undefeated home record intact (7-0-3).

It also extended its undefeated streak against UMaine to 7-0-1, the longest for the River Hawks in the 133-game series between the two teams.

Suffering his sixth one-goal loss of the season, UMaine fell in last place to 3-14-4 and 1-10-2. UMaine is still looking for its first road win of the season as it is now 0-7-1.

Powerplay goals from Andre Lee, his team-leading 11th goal of the season, and Ryan Brushett (6th) and Zach Kaiser’s equally strong goal, his second, took the River Hawks to their 3-0 lead in the first period.

David Breazeale (2nd) pulled one back for UMaine in the second period and Houle (8th) made it 3-2, only 3:24 in the third period. It extended Houles’ goalscoring streak to three games.

But Schulting took a pass from Reid Stefanson on the left tip and defeated Ostman with his shot.

UMaine has now been defeated 24-9 in the opening periods of this season and was held scoreless in 13 of its 21 games in the first period.

When is enough enough? When are we going to be the aggressor and play with a sense of urgency in the first period instead of waiting until we were down? said Barr. We have to learn that the prize of winning also includes defending well, staying out of the penalty area, making savers when necessary and putting the puck in the net when we have our chances in the first period.

We have to get better, he said.

Lee opened the score by firing the puck past Ostman from the throw-in circle after Jon McDonald faked a shot and passed it to him.

Brushett scored his fifth power play goal on assists from Nick Austin and Stefanson, then Kaiser put in a pass from Sam Knoblauch to go 1:11 into the first period.

Breazeale defeated Savory with a shot from between the face-off circles on assists from Grant Hebert and Schmidt-Svejstrup at 14:11 of the middle period and Houle scored early in the third on a two-for-one as he kicked the puck into the middle. top short side corner past Savory.

UMaine defeated UMass Lowell 34-33, including a 16-5 lead in the third period.

Savory finished with 31 saves and Ostman made 29.

UMaine was without senior winger Adam Dawe (COVID-19 protocols) and graduate student center Keenan Suthers (elbow injury), who each have three goals and four assists.

Lee had one assist for his goal and Stefanson had two assists for UML.

Hebert had two assists for UMaine and Schmidt-Svejstrup had a goal and an assist.

UMaine is not scheduled to play again until Boston College hosts on Friday, January 28 at 7:30 PM

But Barr said he will see if they can find someone to play next weekend.

