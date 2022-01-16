Sports
UMaine hockey falls short in 4-3 loss against UMass Lowell
The University of Maine men’s hockey team has developed a bad habit and it proved costly again Saturday night.
For the second game in a row, the Black Bears found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the first period of their game against Hockey East leader UMass Lowell.
UMaine was never closer than two in the 5-3 loss on Friday night, but it came in twice on Saturday night to eventually make up for a 4-3 setback at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Junior defender Jordan Schulting’s second career goal and first of the season, coming on 10:56 mark of the third period, proved to be the game winner.
It gave the River Hawks a 4-2 lead.
Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup put in a shot from Sam Duerr from the point behind UML goalkeeper Owen Savory with 2:50 left to make it 4-3 as the Black Bears had a power play and also had goalkeeper Victor Ostman drawn in favor from an additional attacker, giving them a 6-to-4 advantage.
But Savory made crucial saves over Donavan Houle and Jakub Sirota in the last minute and a half to secure victory for the nation’s 12th-ranked team.
UMass Lowell is now 13-3-3 overall after winning its fifth game in a row. It is 10-2-1 in Hockey East play and kept the undefeated home record intact (7-0-3).
It also extended its undefeated streak against UMaine to 7-0-1, the longest for the River Hawks in the 133-game series between the two teams.
Suffering his sixth one-goal loss of the season, UMaine fell in last place to 3-14-4 and 1-10-2. UMaine is still looking for its first road win of the season as it is now 0-7-1.
Powerplay goals from Andre Lee, his team-leading 11th goal of the season, and Ryan Brushett (6th) and Zach Kaiser’s equally strong goal, his second, took the River Hawks to their 3-0 lead in the first period.
David Breazeale (2nd) pulled one back for UMaine in the second period and Houle (8th) made it 3-2, only 3:24 in the third period. It extended Houles’ goalscoring streak to three games.
But Schulting took a pass from Reid Stefanson on the left tip and defeated Ostman with his shot.
UMaine has now been defeated 24-9 in the opening periods of this season and was held scoreless in 13 of its 21 games in the first period.
When is enough enough? When are we going to be the aggressor and play with a sense of urgency in the first period instead of waiting until we were down? said Barr. We have to learn that the prize of winning also includes defending well, staying out of the penalty area, making savers when necessary and putting the puck in the net when we have our chances in the first period.
We have to get better, he said.
Lee opened the score by firing the puck past Ostman from the throw-in circle after Jon McDonald faked a shot and passed it to him.
Brushett scored his fifth power play goal on assists from Nick Austin and Stefanson, then Kaiser put in a pass from Sam Knoblauch to go 1:11 into the first period.
Breazeale defeated Savory with a shot from between the face-off circles on assists from Grant Hebert and Schmidt-Svejstrup at 14:11 of the middle period and Houle scored early in the third on a two-for-one as he kicked the puck into the middle. top short side corner past Savory.
UMaine defeated UMass Lowell 34-33, including a 16-5 lead in the third period.
Savory finished with 31 saves and Ostman made 29.
UMaine was without senior winger Adam Dawe (COVID-19 protocols) and graduate student center Keenan Suthers (elbow injury), who each have three goals and four assists.
Lee had one assist for his goal and Stefanson had two assists for UML.
Hebert had two assists for UMaine and Schmidt-Svejstrup had a goal and an assist.
UMaine is not scheduled to play again until Boston College hosts on Friday, January 28 at 7:30 PM
But Barr said he will see if they can find someone to play next weekend.
More articles from the BDN
Sources
2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2022/01/16/sports/umaine-sports/umaine-hockey-falls-short-in-4-3-loss-to-umass-lowell/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022