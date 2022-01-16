Best Music & Rhythm Games on Quest 2: Beat Saber & More

Looking for a good VR rhythm or music game to play on Quest? Here are our top picks.

One of the most prominent genres in VR is music and rhythm games. It’s a type of game that found early success in VR with Beat Saber and has since become a staple of the medium.

If you’re looking for the best rhythm games or music titles available for Meta Quest and Quest 2 on the Oculus Store, here are our picks.

Beat Saber

Let’s get these out of the way – what would a rhythm game list be without the unbeatable king of rhythm games, Beat Saber? There’s nothing to say that you probably don’t already know – it’s one of the oldest rhythm games on the platform and the VR game that has had the most mainstream exposure.

Using a lightsaber in each hand, the aim of the game is to cut to the beat and in the right direction, matching the music playing in the background. There have been a ton of updates, new content, and DLC music packs since its release and it doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Beat Saber is an essential rhythm game on Quest. As you’ll see below, it’s such a hit that it’s hard not to compare every other VR rhythm game to it.

Read more: Beat Saber Lady Gaga Music Pack DLC: Hands-on and Impressions

Beat Saber Billie Eilish Music Pack DLC: Hands-On & Impressions

disconnected

Unplugged, one of the newer entries on the list, uses Quest’s hand-tracking technology to bring your air guitar dreams to life. It works like a mashup of Guitar Hero and Tap Tap Revenge – create chord shapes with one hand, dropping them to the air guitar strings, and strum to the beat with the other.

The Quest’s hand-tracking technology isn’t perfect and requires a bit of a learning curve to increase reliability, but it works well enough most of the time. Unplugged is incredibly fun and will likely be around for many years to come.

Read more: Unplugged Review: Exciting Air Guitar With Unparalleled Hand Tracking Capabilities

Unplugged Patch unlocks all tracks, refreshes progression

pistol whip

Imagine if Beat Saber and Superhot had a baby… Well, Pistol Whip is much more than that, but it gives you a general idea of ​​what to expect.

Shoot your weapons to the beat of the music – the more accurate and accurate your shots are, the better your score. Some enemies take multiple shots to take down, while others require a close range melee attack.

Not only is Pistol Whip exciting, but it’s also one of the Quest’s most consistently updated games, constantly receiving new levels, expansions, and content – all for free!

Read more: Pistol Whip Smoke & Thunder Marks New Era for Cloudhead Games

5 Best Pistol Whip Styles: Which Modifiers to Use for Training or Extreme Challenges

OhShape

Perhaps the least conventional entry on this list, OhShape sees you positioning your body in different shapes to match the cutouts in fast-approaching blocks. It’s like a strange mix between Tetris and rhythm-based VR gameplay.

Read more:OhShape Review: Beat Saber For Your Body

OhShape Releases Free Fitness Challenge, New Beginner Difficulty, and Unicef ​​Donation Promise

Synth Riders

Synth Riders is another game that has been around for many years yet constantly releasing new content and DLC packs. It’s a game with slicker moves compared to others on this list, focusing more on sliding and flowing actions, as opposed to cutting or hitting.

The library of available tracks isn’t quite up to the level of something like Beat Saber, but there have been some big draws, such as the recent Muse DLC pack.

Read more:Synth Riders Launches New 5-Track Muse DLC Pack

Ragnarock

Ragnarock was a surprise VR rhythm hit in 2021, and for good reason. You play as the drummer of a viking boat, presented with different drum patterns running towards you. If you beat the patterns in time, your crew will sing viking songs in tempo and row them at the perfect tempo to suit the song.

In fact, the game supports multiplayer with cross-platform play, allowing you to compete against your friends in a viking drum battle at sea.

Read more: Ragnarock Hands-On: All Hail The Viking Drummer King

Smash Drums

It’s a different drumming game, but this one focuses more on modern drum kits than the Viking variant.

Smash drums! you’ll be blasting familiar parts of a drum kit as they zoom toward you – think Beat Saber, but instead of sabers and nuts, you’ll be snagging top hats with drum sticks.

Read more: Smash Drums is now available on the Oculus Quest Store

Dance Central

Put on your boogie! They’re pretty small picks when it comes to dance games on Quest – Dance Central was a launch title for Quest in 2019, and nothing has come up to challenge it since.

While we can’t say the game has gotten a lot of new content or a lot of updates over the years, it’s certainly still a great (and technically only) option if you want a dance game on your headset.

Read more: Dance Central VR Review: Grooving to the Music

What is your favorite music or rhythm game on Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments below.