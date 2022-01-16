Norris, Senators send Oilers to sixth straight loss

EDMONTON — Josh Norris scored two power-play goals for the Ottawa Senators, giving the Edmonton Oilers their sixth straight loss, 6-4 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Adam Gaudette and alex formenton each had a goal and assist in the third period, and Matt Murray made 33 saves for Ottawa (11-18-2), which won for the first time this season from behind after two periods.

“It’s not really how we set it up, but that’s how hockey goes sometimes,” Norris said. “I think it was a lot of fun and the boys enjoyed it. We have some things to clean up, but that’s hockey and that’s how the game goes sometimes. We thrived on that a bit and it was great to get the win.” “

Jesse Puljujarvic had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for Edmonton (18-15-2), who played his first game since January 5.

“I’m not sure what to tell you, it’s been a long period of layoff,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “We worked our way up to a 3-1 lead and gave it away. I wish I had an answer. We rolled through and got a few chances early and didn’t finish them and we gave up a 2-on-1.”

McDavid returned to the lineup after missing one game in NHL COVID-19 protocol and had seven shots on target.

When asked if it was the worst regular season defeat of his NHL career, the center said, “It’s definitely up there.”

Video: [email protected]: Norris collect pass, send it to the other side

Norris scored to make it 5-4 at 16:18 of the third period on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle. He gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 10:35 of the first period.

Zack Cassian tied it 1-1 on the power play at 7:12 PM, scoring on a shot from the slot from a pass from Leon Draisitl.

Kailer Yamamoto stumbled but recovered to score on a breakaway at 12:18 of the second period to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Brendan Perlinic extended the lead to 3-1 at 17:34.

“That’s one we let slip, we go into the third period with the lead and we couldn’t finish it,” said Kassian. “We have to finish it, we have to win that game.”

Gaudette made it 3-2 at 2:41 of the third period. He took a centering pass from Formenton and scored on a backhand. Formenton made it 3-3 at 5:07 and scored on a rebound on a shot by Gaudette.

“It was very fun [and]”Personally, it’s been a while since I’ve had so much fun playing hockey,” said Gaudette. “It’s been a tough year or so, so it feels really good to contribute and help this team win. That’s what I’m here for, to do everything possible to move this team forward and make it win.

“It’s a great group of guys in the dressing room and we give everyone credit. We held on, two goals behind, we didn’t roll over, we just came back and played our game and stayed with our system and good things happen. therefore.”

Video: [email protected]: Nursing wrists feeding under blocker

Artem Zuba scored on a shot from the left face-off circle at 10:40 AM to give the Senators a 4-3 lead.

Darnell nurse tied it 4-4 at 12:17, taking a pass from Zach Hyman in the right face-off circle.

“I think a lot of other times you’re 3-1 down, you try to fix it yourself and you try to do it yourself and you end up losing 5-1 or 6-1,” said Senatorial Coach DJ Smith. . “We mixed up the lines a bit and that” [Chris] The line from Tierney, Gaudette, Formenton gave us a spark and it was a great goal from Gaudette, and then Formenton gets one, and it just put us on the board.”

Zach Sanford scored at 7:02 PM in an empty net for the 6-4 final.

Edmonton is 2-10-2 in his last 14 games since starting the season 9-1-0.

“We just find ways to lose,” said Oilers coach Dave Tippett. “We did a lot of good things in the game, but there are a few points: we took a penalty early in the game and conceded a goal, we took a penalty late in the game and conceded a goal, and there were some stuff in between. A lot of things we talked about, we tried to do, but in the end we find ways to lose games.”

COMMENTS: Murray won two games in a row for the first time this season and is 2-6-0 in nine starts. … Senators Ahead Tim Stutzlea had an assist and a shot on target in 14:37 Ice Age on his 20th birthday. He missed a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames in NHL COVID-19 protocol on Thursday. … Gaudette has scored two goals in three games with Ottawa after being claimed from waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 27. … The Senators won for the third time this season (December 11-13, and three games, December 2-6). … Edmonton is 1-6-0 in his last seven home games and played his first home game since December 16, a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. … Kassian’s goal was his first since November 24, ending an 11-game drought.