Ashes collapses during fifth Ashes cricket test in Hobart: world reacts to humiliation

England’s cricketers will return home with a smile after again failing to win an Ashes tour down under.

England’s cricketers have been kind enough to give us one last batting breakdown to enjoy before returning home, with Australia triumphing in an extended 4-0 Ashes series at Blundstone Arena on Sunday night.

Joe Root’s men collapsed in a terrible 9/42 collapse under artificial light, suffering a 146 point defeat in Hobart.

Earlier on day three, England speedster Mark Wood claimed the best career figures of 6/37 to beat Australia for 155.

England got an unlikely 271 goal for the win, and the visitors got off to a great start with openers Rory Burns and Zak Crawley coming together for a 68-run partnership.

But young cannon Cameron Green tore through England at top level on either side of the tea break, removing both openers and number 3 batter Dawid Malan in quick succession.

From there it was all a one-way street in the Tasmanian capital, with England’s middle order not showing any kind of resistance to the Aussie quiz.

Victorian cult hero Scott Boland, Captain Pat Cummins and Green each snare three scalps as England was thrown for 124.

Off-spinner Nathan was not needed in Hobart, for the first time in his career not a single delivery in a test match.

Sydney’s rain was the only thing that had stopped Australia from claiming the fourth 5-0 whitewash in Ashes history.

“This was shameful,” former England captain Michael Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

“They just threw in the towel.

“There is a real problem in English cricket.”

England’s highest score of the series was 297 on the Gabba – the last time England failed to pass 300 in an Ashes series was 1958/59.

Australian great Ricky Ponting told Channel 7: “It has to be said, difficult hitting conditions but to topple over like that probably just sums up the whole summer for this England test cricket team.

“Not enough quality, not enough fighting and they haven’t been able to capture the big moments in this series like the Australians have. A fitting way to end it too, to end the series. Captain Cummins with the last wicket, to walk away with a four-nil series win to Australia. ”

Travis Head was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series – the South Australian was the top points scorer of the series of five Tests with 357 runs at 59.50 and two centuries.

England captain Joe Root said after the defeat: “It’s been a really tough tour for us, we’ve played some good cricket but we just haven’t been able to put together an entire match. It’s something we as a group need to learn from.

“In all areas in general I think we have been outplayed. Thanks to Australia for that, they deserve to win the series.”

Cummins stated: “It’s pretty crazy, even as a professional cricketer these are the series you have on your calendar in a few years… It’s just huge. Really pumped.

“It feels like we’re building something big.”

English legend Ian Botham told Channel 7: “It’s been embarrassing, if I’m honest, cowardly.

“I thought the way they performed today would have disappointed me and let everyone down at home. They should also be disappointed in that dressing room, with the performance.

“All we have to do now is get our heads out of the sand and we have to work together and prioritize red ball cricket and get back into it because if we’re not careful the Eskimos will beat us.”

Starc joins the party

Mitchell Starc has taken his first wicket of the innings, clearing the dangerous Ben Stokes for 5.

Stokes couldn’t resist a quick strike from the left arm and Nathan Lyon claimed a stylish catch on deep square leg.

Ollie Pope joins skipper Joe Root in the middle.

22 years old tearing through Pom’s top order

Cameron Green has destroyed England’s top order in Hobart by claiming three quick wickets to bring momentum back firmly in Australia’s favour.

After removing opener Rory Burns before tea break, 22 year old sent England No. 3 Dawid Malan off for 10 before finding Zak Crawley’s outer rim for 36.

The visitors had suddenly lost 3/15, with two new batters on base.

7News journalist Taylor Auerbach tweeted: “You bloody beauty Cameron Green! This could be a contest winning spell. One of the great things about this #Ashes series is seeing it bloom. Champion in the making.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote: “Cam Green is exceptional!”

Cricket reporter Andrew Wu tweeted: “What a luxury to have a number 6 who can bowl like Cameron Green. Is there a more exciting player in Australian cricket?”

Green is the first cricketer to score 200+ runs, take 13+ wickets and have 3+ catches in an Ashes series before their 23rd birthday.

Green gets first breakthrough

Young all-rounder Cameron Green has broken the partnership, removing England opener Rory Burns for 26 years.

Burns chopped the ball back on his stumps in what ended up being the last ball before the Hobart tea break.

England heading for a flyer in run chase

England’s openers came out on a flyer and scored freely. Zak Crawley and Rory Burns put out their 50-run partnership in about 10 overs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan thinks disruption could be on the cards

He tweeted: Wake up in England. Real chance of a test win is imminent !!

Australia bowled for 155

The Aussies kept England in the game with a poor batting performance in their second innings.

Alex Carey scored the highest score with 49 and only three others reached double digits.

Carey gave two lives

Alex Carey got a life after Chris Woakes bowled him, only for reruns to show Woakes crossed the fold by the narrowest margins.

Carey was on his way from the field but was recalled, with the third umpire unable to see any part of Woakes’ foot behind the fold. It was England’s 32nd no ball of the Ashes.

He then took on another life when he was successfully assessed after receiving lbw from Stuart Broad.

But Carey can count himself extremely lucky. He was only saved by DRS, who determined Broad’s throw just outside the line of the stumps.

More than half of the ball had to line up with the stumps, and it was a matter of millimeters.

Australia capitulates as England fights back

Australia got off to a shaky start to Day 3, losing three early wickets at the hands of Mark Wood.

Night watchman Scott Boland didn’t last long and soon after, Travis Head went back to the pavilion for eight hours.

Wood took aim at Head with a barrage of short balls and it paid off, with Head unnecessarily playing to a ball he held down the side of the leg with a glove.

Wood also used the short ball tactic on Steve Smith, who was caught on a good leg attempting a hookshot for 27.

Smith’s resignation means this will be the first Ashes series since 2010-11 in which he hasn’t scored a century.

His career average has also fallen below 60 (to 59.87) for the first time since 2017.

Steve Waugh backs Justin Langer under fire

Even with a shaky start to the second at bat, Australia seems on track to win the fifth Test and take a 4-0 Ashes win over the Poms.

There has been much discussion about coach Justin Langer’s future once his contract expires following Australia’s Pakistan tour in March.

During last summer’s run against India, there were reports of a break in the dressing room, with many players unhappy with Langer’s coaching style.

Captain Pat Cummins chose not to approve of Langer’s stay on even after Australia retained the Ashes by winning the Boxing Day Test.

Cricket Australia has also said that players will have a say in whether Langer will continue as coach in the coming months.

But Steve Waugh, the former captain of the legendary opener, has stepped up to the plate for him.

In an Instagram post on Saturday night, Waugh said Langer’s ability to reverse team culture in the wake of the 2018 sandpaper scandal, as well as winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes was proof that he should stay as a coach.

The ex-Aussie skipper said on Instagram: “Position in doubt? Influence the culture and character of the team after the Cape Town debacle.

“Coached the team to a 20/20 World Cup winning and now to an impressive Ashes victory.

“Time to put the rumors and allusions to rest. #respect #culture #character.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan responded to Waugh’s post: “Strongly agree.”