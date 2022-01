Tennis stars support Novak Djokovic over deportation to Australia

No one will confuse Novak Djokovic with the most popular player among his ATP Tour counterparts. But following his visa cancellation and deportation ahead of the Australian Open, some players have joined Djokovic’s side in his battle with how the situation has evolved. “Nole has always had class and always will be,” said American John Isner. “He is an absolute legend in my book who has brought so much good to millions of people around the world. This is not right.” Former top player Andy Murray also criticized the way the situation was handled. “I do not like that [Djokovic] is in this situation and I don’t like that he has been in custody,” Murray told the BBC. “The situation has not been good for anyone. It feels like everything has happened extremely last minute here and that is why it has become such a mess. Hopefully in other events that is not the case so that there is no other situation like this. I would I don’t want that for Novak, I don’t want that for tennis and hopefully it’s done now.” Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks through Melbourne airport before boarding a flight after a federal court upheld a government decision to revoke his Australian Open visa. REUTERS Djokovic, 34, was originally granted a medical exemption for not having been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, upon his arrival in Australia, the exemption was revoked and he was detained. Djokovic got that decision overturned, but immigration minister Alex Hawke intervened, leading to the world No. 1 being evicted before he had a chance to win his record 21st Grand Slam title. The situation has completely overshadowed the build-up to the tournament, a fact that players regret. “Honestly, I’m a bit tired of the situation because I just believe it’s important to talk about our sport, about tennis,” Rafael Nadal told reporters. John Isner AP Alize Cornet, the women’s number 1 player, said on Twitter: “I don’t know enough to judge the situation. What I know is that Novak is always the first one in front of the players. But none of us stood before him.” Even Nick Kyrgios, who had criticized Djokovic in the past, posted a facepalm emoji in response to the situation. Salvatore Caruso, the world number 150, takes the place of Djokovic in the draw as Lucky Loser and plays on Monday.

