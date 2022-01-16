Sports
San Jose Sharks News, Left: College Hockey’s Unpredictable Season
If you thought the NHL’s plan to build a full season during the uncertainty of a pandemic is bad, wait until you find out how the NCAA handles things.
Division I Men’s Ice Hockey is not just dealing with a sport where conditions are ripe for COVID-19 transmission, but also with the Olympics and even NHL teams, who are poaching their players, wiping out rosters and having little idea who’s on a evening will battle to night base.
For example, the University of Minnesota lost their starting goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine to the Carolina Hurricanes last week, and no one thought to notify the Golden Gophers head coach in advance. The roster was dealt another blow when USA Hockey announced that their roster for the 2022 Olympics was packed with collegiate talent, including three players from the Minnesotas program.
The constant reshuffling and reshuffling of the schedule has left the system with a ridiculously long and complicated schedule, much more so than other collegiate sports. The NCAA is already struggling to establish itself as a clear path to becoming a professional hockey player, as it does in other sports. But an avalanche of circumstances has further clouded their purpose and mission.
It’s not hard to wonder whether the past two years have done demonstrable damage to the NCAA, and whether the future of men’s ice hockey moves even further away from the collegiate system.
Read more about the situation in the Star Tribune piece linked below.
News & Notes
Blood in the water
- College hockey season has turned into 190 days of constant uncertainty [Star Tribune]
- Ex-Canuck Reid Boucher convicted of sexual assault [The Province]
- Lou Lamoriello says he had no knowledge of Reid Bouchers’ past sexual assault when he fielded player [The Athletic]
- Wild teammates praise Boldy’s first few NHL appearances [Hockey Wilderness]
- Rodrigues breakout season comes (mostly) independently of Crosby [Pensburgh]
- NHL teams hope for clarity on Evander Kanes’ situation this week [Sportsnet]
- NHL Notebook: Does the All-Star Game Selection Process Need a Fix? [The Seattle Times]
- NHL All Star weekend gets a boost with new skills, trickshot players [Sportsnet]
- Officials: Connecticut high school hockey player not fallen in fatal accident [Hartford Courant]
- Russian hockey coach fired for kicking one of his players [Yahoo! Sports]
Scores and summaries
- Nashville Predators 3, Boston Bruins 4 (OT)
- Vancouver Canucks 1, Carolina Hurricanes 4
- Washington Capitals 2, New York Islanders 0
- Columbus blue jackets 2, Florida Panthers 9
- Toronto Maple Leaves 6, St. Louis Blues 5
- Buffalo Sabers 0, Detroit Red Wings 4
- Dallas Stars 1, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
- New York Rangers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2
- Anaheim Ducks 0, Chicago Blackhawks 3
- Colorado avalanche 5, Arizona Coyotes 0
- Los Angeles Kings 3, Seattle Kraken 1
- Ottawa Senators 6, Edmonton Oilers 4
- Pittsburgh Penguins 2, San Jose Sharks 1 (OT)
Click on a team name to find a summary on their SB Nation site!
Scheduled
Sources
