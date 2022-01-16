Mali’s ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies at 76





BAMAKO, Mali (AP) Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the former president of Mali who took office in a landmark election held after a destabilizing coup but was ousted nearly seven years later in another military takeover, has died. He was 76.

Keita, known to Malians by his initials IBK, had been in declining health since his resignation in August 2020 and had sought medical treatment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, shortly after his release from junta custody.

The transitional government, still led by the man who removed Keita from power 18 months ago, has released a statement saying his death on Sunday in Bamako followed a long illness.

The government of the Republic of Mali and the Malian people salute the memory of the deceased great, the statement said, adding that details about the funeral would come later. The news comes as the turbulent West African nation faces an ever-deepening political crisis, with coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita having no immediate plans for a return to democracy as initially promised. Keita won Mali’s landmark 2013 presidential election, which was held following a previous coup in 2012 and a subsequent French-led military intervention the following year to oust Islamist extremists in the north of the country. But just seven years later, Keita himself was ousted by another military takeover after months of public demonstrations against his presidency. Keita had three years left in his final term when mutinous soldiers detained him at his residence in August 2020 after firing shots outside. Hours later, he appeared on state television on a midnight broadcast and told the Malians he would resign immediately. I don’t want blood spilled to keep me in power, Keita said at the time. I have decided to resign from office. The country has been plunged into even greater chaos since his departure. Goita launched a second coup last year, kicking out the civilian transition leaders and making himself president. West African regional leaders imposed heavy economic sanctions earlier this month after Goita indicated Mali’s next presidential election will not take place until 2026, having initially agreed to elections by the end of next month. The measures halted commercial flights from most other countries in the regional bloc known as ECOWAS and froze the Malian government’s assets in commercial banks. A protest movement against Keitas’ presidency in 2020 saw tens of thousands demonstrate in the streets in the months leading up to his overthrow. As discontent with his leadership grew, Keita had tried to make concessions to his critics, saying he was even open to retaking the vote. But that rapprochement was quickly rejected by opposition leaders, who said they would not stop for Keitas’ departure. Support for Keita also fell due to criticism of his governments’ handling of the Islamist insurgency, which expanded significantly into central Mali during his tenure. A spate of particularly deadly attacks in the north in 2019 prompted the government to shut down its most vulnerable outposts as part of a reorganization to contain losses. Keita signed a peace deal with the former rebels, but it was never fully implemented, prolonging the instability. In the 2013 elections, Keita had emerged from a field of more than two dozen candidates to win Mali’s first democratic election after a 2012 coup d’état, a landslide victory with more than 77% of the vote. He also enjoyed widespread support from former colonizer France and other Western allies. In 2018, Keita was re-elected to a second term after receiving 67% of the vote. I will remember him as a cultured man, a great patriot and a committed pan-African, tweeted Niger’s former president Mahamadou Issoufou, who led the neighboring country during Keita’s presidency as the two countries faced the growing regional threat from Islamist extremists. I lose in him a friend and a comrade. Born in 1945, Keita came from the city of Koutiala in present-day southern Mali. He studied in Bamako, Dakar, Senegal and Paris and obtained a master’s degree in history with postgraduate studies in politics and international relations before entering politics. His first positions included ambassador to neighboring Côte d’Ivoire and diplomatic adviser to President Alpha Oumar Konare, who took office in 1992. Keita then served as Prime Minister from 1994 to 2000 and later as Speaker of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007. He leaves behind his wife, Aminata Maiga Keita, and their four children. ____ Larson contributed from Dakar, Senegal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenwichtime.com/news/article/Ex-Malian-President-Ibrahim-Boubacar-Keita-dies-16779420.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos