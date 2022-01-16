Questions linger after former Oakland footballer dies in Santa Rita Jail

article

Maurice Monk was voted “Mr. Castlemont” in high school because of his good looks and popularity. He participated in the Upward Bound University preparatory program. He got a full ride to Sacramento State University on a football scholarship.

And then his life took a tailspin when his sister said he smoked some cannabis with something in college and started having hallucinations. Since then, Maurice Monk had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and had been seen by a psychiatrist in Kaiser for at least six years.

When he took his medication, he was fine, his sister said.

“He was normal,” Elivra Monk said in a long interview recently. “Things were good.”

But now things are not going well.

Maurice Monk was pronounced dead in Santa Rita Prison on Nov. 15 — the same day another inmate was murdered, apparently in a murder committed by a cellmate who has not been charged. He was one of seven people to die in Santa Rita in 2021 and one of 57 to have died since 2014, according to an analysis of the number of deaths in custody in Dublin prison since 2014.

And although the Monk family held a funeral for him at Humanist Hall two weeks before Christmas, there’s a lot they don’t know.

“I want answers,” Elivira Monk said. “I want things to change.”

A spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Maurice Monk appeared to have died of natural causes, but his sister had previously told KTVU that he had tried unsuccessfully to give her brother the medication he needed for his high blood pressure, diabetes and schizophrenia in prison – in vain. The day she was told she could finally fax his prescription to Haldol to help him think more clearly, was the day agents showed up at her door to announce her brother was dead. He has been incarcerated since October 11.

Two months later, the Monk family has no death certificate, autopsy or explanation of how the 45-year-old father and former security guard was found unresponsive in Housing Unit 1, the area for people with mental health problems. She also finds it extremely odd that she hadn’t heard from her brother for at least two weeks before his death, as she was his point of contact and essentially his guardian of all his medical information. And she has lingering concerns that even his probation officer never saw him in person before his death.

“I think I spoke to him on November 1 or 2,” said Elivira Monk. “That was the last time I heard his voice. He said, ‘Get me out of here.'”

Elivra Monk said what makes her so angry is that it was so clear her brother had mental health issues and they weren’t being treated properly, from deputies who she fears were not checking him regularly to the judge who bailed him out. refused such matters. a seemingly minor offense.

Maurice Monk had only had one previous arrest when he was in his 20s and the latest arrest was on June 2, 2021 for not wearing a mask on a bus. The driver called the police when Monk got into an argument about pulling the mask all over his face. His sister said that masks often made her brother panic.

The prosecution said Maurice Monk should never have been jailed in the first place. The prosecution did not comment on why the prosecutors had filed a felony charge against him or why they were against lowering the bail. The monks couldn’t afford the $2,500 to get him out.

“People with mental health problems have rights,” said Elvira Monk. “Don’t judge them. Help them.’

Mental health is at the heart of an upcoming legal deal

Addressing mental health issues at Santa Rita Prison is at the heart of a nearly three-year-old battle between lawyers representing incarcerated people with mental illness, many of whom have also been held in isolation, increasing their mental fragility.

A federal judge is expected to sign a “consent decree” on Wednesday — a legal agreement in the works since Jeffrey Bornstein and Kara Janssen of the San Francisco firm Rosen, Bien, Galvan & Grunfeld sued Alameda County and the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. 2018, alleging the cruel and unusual use of isolation and the lack of adequate mental care at Santa Rita Prison.

But that signature could be derailed, or at least delayed, after more than 100 incarcerated people are jailed along with activist groups such as attorney Yolanda Huang, former state senator Lonnie Hancock, the American Friends Service Committee and the Anti Police Terror Project. declarations made against the conditions. They are urging US magistrate Nathaneal Cousins ​​to reject the consent decree on the grounds that the agreement would not prevent abuse of treatment and would instead put resources into prison staff rather than needed social services.

In the meantime, Bornstein and Janssen, just like the district, against that the terms of the consent decree will improve the lives of most living behind bars. For example, the terms of the agreement require those who need it to receive adequate mental health care and a treatment plan; people will be placed in therapeutic housing units instead of restrictive maximum security units; more time is given outside the cell; and the use of small “security cells” will be limited. In addition, the inmate classification system will be redesigned to reduce the number of people placed in isolation and there will be better coordination for people sent to John George Psychiatric Hospital.

The supervision would last six years.

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, 37% of those in state and federal prisons have been diagnosed with mental illness, and in county prisons that number is even higher – 44%. While in prison, the students show that the number of people experiencing “severe psychological distress” is one in four people.

A collage of the life of Maurice Monk.

Don’t want her brother’s story to fade away

Elvira Monk is sure that her brother had suffered some sort of psychological stress during his captivity.

That’s mainly because she was unable to quickly convince the prison authorities and Wellpath’s medical team that she had the correct Kaiser Permanente prescriptions ready to be filled in prison. This is a repeated complaint from many loved ones who are in prison that they do not get their medicines or do not get them on time.

She also knows that her brother probably suffered emotionally because she hadn’t been able to talk to him for at least two weeks.

But when Maurice Monk took his medication, he was a functioning human being who loved his two children, who are both teenagers.

He worked as a security guard for several locations. He volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club in Oakland. He took a little boy under his wing and tutored him in the library. He played pool with his friends. He was a good brother to his two younger sisters and stepsister. Before his mother died of COVID in 2020, Maurice Monk was also a good son. The two regularly went to church together.

He played pool. And he cooked. Or at least he tried.

“I never ate his cooking,” Elvira Monk said with a smile. “I’m not going to lie.”

The two grew even closer when Elvira Monk became the de facto guardian of Monk’s medical appointments and information. Some of her favorite moments with her brother were just taking him to the doctor, making sure he was healthy and on track. She regularly pulls out a video of them listening to music together in the car on the way to one of those appointments.

“I knew all about his medical history,” she said, providing a folder of information. “The doctors would always call me if they couldn’t reach my brother.”

Elvira Monk isn’t sure how to move forward, she just knows she doesn’t want people to forget her brother. She has casually interacted with the mothers of Devin West and Larry Roberson, two other men who died in Santa Rita Prison in 2021. But she’s not sure what else she can do.

“I just want to keep it that way,” she said. “I just don’t want this to end.”

