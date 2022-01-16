Craigue and Coskren dazzle in return as Concord win big over Bedford

It was an improbable song that came through the door of the Concords locker room.

You might have ruled out a classic rock song or rap song, but The Crimson Tide sang its way through Natasha Bedingfield’s hit Unwritten.

Although there are not many, if any, skaters in the chorus, the tune was solemnly sung, laughter echoed in the arena as some opened the door and the good times trickled through into the frigid winter night. There was also reason to celebrate, however, as Concord defeated Bedford 5-1 on Saturday at the Everett Arena.

The first turn of the celebration was brought on by the return of arguably Tides’ best two players in center Brooks Craigue and right winger Tyler Coskren. The senior forwards had missed a lot of time due to injuries, but were cleared for action against the Bulldogs and there was no grace period in their return.

Coskren, who is also the post-game DJ, started early in the game when he skated through a trio of Bulldog defenders into the low slot and sent the puck through keeper Tristan Kerr’s legs to set the Tide at 1-0 just 3:41 in the game.

The Tides mentality at the start of each of their games is to pressure teams early on as a way to set the tone and create a sense of control. Coskren’s goal was just the beginning of that plan in motion.

Craigue scored his first of two goals with a well-placed pass from Alex Pelletier, which allowed Craigue to send the puck into the right corner of the goal, just past Kerrs’ glove that put the Tide at 2-0 for five and a half minutes in the game. game.

The Concords first period run ended a minute later when Cam McGonigle skated to the right side of goal, blasted the puck across the ice and celebrated when it went into the left corner of the net, marking a 3-0 lead.

If we get a lead we were pretty hard to beat, said coach Dunc Walsh. That was a pretty big lead for us over a good team.

It helps reintroduce Craigue and Coskgren back into the lineup, but even without those two on the ice against the Bulldogs, Tides’ second and third lines produced well all night. Second-line winger AJ Dow scored in the third inning on a power play and linemate Dawson Fancher earned an assist.

Craigue, whose second goal was scored in a mid-period power play, felt reborn after finally getting back on the ice and while it was hard to be away, it allowed him to see the game in a different light.

It was weird, he said. I’ve never missed a match so it was weird just watching, but I picked up several things (from watching).

Concord (7-0) remains as the only team without a blemish on its record and one of the two teams without a loss. Exeter has only drawn but not lost a game this season. There’s still a blank page for the Tide to stare at as the season dips into the back half. They face a competitive Bishop Guertin team on Wednesday as their next immediate test, but rematches against Hanover and Bedford remain, as do both games against Exeter.

While the remainder of the season is still unwritten, Concord has proven to be the best in the division in seven sanctioned NHIAA games.

It was a good solid win, said Walsh. Bedfords are a good team but I thought the way our guys came out and dominated was huge.