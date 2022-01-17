Brian Afanador made history in Germany | others





Brian Afanador has plenty of reasons to be happy at the start of this new year. The star tennis player made history on Saturday by finishing second in the WTT Feeder Düsseldorf I, held in Germany. This is the first time a Puerto Rican male tennis player has achieved such an adult-level feat in a World Table Tennis tournament, an entity affiliated with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). I’m really happy that I got off to a good start this year. This tournament gives me a lot of confidence and a lot of motivation because I can see that what we are doing in Puerto Rico is paying off. So I’m happy and proud as we continue to make history as this hadn’t been done in the men’s branch in the history of Puerto Rican table tennis (at an adult level), Afanador told THE SPOKESMAN. The 24-year-old Utudeo also made an important contribution to the WTT world ranking after playing the final against the Austrian Robert Gardos. Gardos, the best seed of the tournament and 26th in the world, won 4-1. The partial matches were 11-9, 11-8, 11-7, 5-11 and 11-9. Now Afanador, along with Daniel Gonzlez, Angel Naranjo and Melanie Diaz, is preparing to participate in the WTT Feeder Dsseldorf II, which will also be held on German soil from Monday. I feel very prepared because I know we are doing things right. (This runner-up) gives us enough points to be between 80 and 81 in the world ranking. We keep adding. But in addition to adding to the world rankings, we continue to add experience and maturity, said Afanador, who is currently number 85 in the global rankings. His goal this year is to be in the top 50 in the world. Afanador will play on Tuesday, when he starts the main round where he will meet the Belgian and world number 105, Florent Lambiet, in the men’s singles. That same day, González (#137) takes on the Frenchman Felix Lebrun (#788). Naranjo, for his part, will start the qualifying phase this Monday against the winner of the game between Romanian Alin Spelbus and Slovakian Adama Klajber. The match will start at 11:00 AM (Puerto Rico time). Naranjo, 17, got a first round bye. With the Brazilian Guilherme Teodoro, the Guaynabo tennis player will also be active in the men’s doubles. The duo collides with the Belgian Adrien Rassenfosse and Louis Laffineur. The match is at 8:00 am. Afanador and Gonzalez will also be active in doubles from Tuesday, when they face Vincent Picard and Bastien Rembert of France. Finally, Daz will make her debut on Tuesday, when she takes on the winner of the match between France’s Oceane Guisnel and Matilda Hansson. Daz got a bye in the first round. This will be the first tournament of the year for the tennis player from Utu, the number 68 in the world. His sister Adriana Díaz number 17 is not active in the tournament.

