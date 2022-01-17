



Michigan Successfully Defends Windy City Invitational Title

Michigan improved to 7-0 in the young season with a team total of 398,500 and took consecutive Windy City Invitational wins.

The Wolverines won five events and five individual event titles and the all-around.

UM beat 25 of the 30 routines (84 percent) at night. Website: Chicago, Illinois (Credit Union 1 Arena)

Event: Windy City Invitational

Score: 1st of 7 teams (398,500)

Next UM event: Saturday January 29 — vs. #3 Nebraska (Cliff Keen Arena), 1:00 PM Full results CHICAGO, ill. — The #2-ranked University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team took a win in the 51st Windy City Invitational and won the game with a team score of 398,500 ahead of six other teams — Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Ohio State and host Illinois-Chicago — on Saturday (Jan. 15) at Credit Union 1 Arena. With the win, the Wolverines defended their Windy City Invitational crown, having won the 2020 edition of the meet. The 2021 meeting was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wolverines (7-0) won five of the six team event titles on the night and six individual events, including the all-around. Junior David Willett took his second all-around title of the season and won the Gary Morava Cup with a score of 77.350. UM started the meet on a bowed horse and scored a 65.45, pace by junior Markus Scissors with a score of 14.15, which placed him at the top of the league. On still rings in the second rotation, the Wolverines put together a 66.80, led by sophomores Colin Stenger (13.85) and sophomore Xavier Alfonso (13.75). Vault was led by senior Nicholas Guy (14.75) and freshmen David Wolman (14.65), who took first and second respectively at the event, as the Wolverines scored a 70.55. Parallel bars resulted in a team count of 65.05, with junior Virgil Watkins registering a winning 14.05 on the device. While UM led second place Illinois 267,850-262,800 en route to the fifth rotation — high bar — junior Paul Juda scored a 14.20 for an event win, and sophomore Evgeny Siminiuc recorded a 13.90 while the UM compiled a 64.85. In the last event of the night, senior Jacob Moore marked the sixth win in his storied UM career with a 14.05. UM defeated Ohio State (387,700) and Illinois (373,050) varsity programs, while also winning Iowa (346,000), Minnesota (338,500), NIU (309,550), and UIC (301,100) GymACT programs. Michigan hit 84 percent of its routines (25 out of 30) and was perfect on pranks and still rings. After a week of goodbyes, UM will play in the Cliff Keen Arena No. Hosting 3 Nebraska in one of the most anticipated encounters of the young season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2022/1/15/mens-gymnastics-michigan-successfully-defends-windy-city-invitational-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos